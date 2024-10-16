What Is TikTok’s ‘Subtle Foreshadowing’ Trend? Explained

A new trend called “Subtle Foreshadowing” has recently been making a lot of waves on TikTok, which in recent times has established itself as a hub for all kinds of quirky and intriguing trends. Accordingly, fans are interested in learning what this new trend is and how it came to be.

Here is everything that has been uncovered on the new “Subtle Foreshadowing” trend.

TikTok ‘Subtle Foreshadowing’ trend explained

The ‘Subtle Foreshadowing’ trend on TikTok typically sees users taking an internet video — usually a fail video — and editing it in a manner that features the video’s ending spliced throughout the actual fail video. This editing technique gives off the impression that the ending was foreshadowed within the video itself.

For instance, in this clip, the user has taken the famous Gorilla Suit Guy Punch Video and edited it in such a way that bits of the eventual outcome are shown in a repetitive manner throughout the video in blink-and-miss snippets. This tells viewers that the boy eventually getting punched by the Gorilla Suit Guy was foreshadowed.

However, other users have started filming original fail videos and editing them to include foreshadowing moments, as part of the trend. Here is one user, who filmed herself slipping and falling, where her fall was hinted at before it eventually occurred.

As of this writing, the Subtle Foreshadowing trend has been rapidly gaining popularity across all social media sites, getting over a thousand to a million views and likes.

Fans have also edited and uploaded several clips from popular TV shows for the trend. For example, in this clip from Gravity Falls, a discussion between Grunkle Stan and Stanford is shown, where the outcome of the former lasering the latter is spliced throughout the video, to give off the foreshadowing impression.

It is currently unknown who exactly came up with the trend or how it all started in the first place. Nonetheless, it’s an interesting trend that has caught people’s attention.

