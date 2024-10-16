Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    What Is TikTok’s ‘Subtle Foreshadowing’ Trend? Explained

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4NF2_0w97Bfnl00

    A new trend called “Subtle Foreshadowing” has recently been making a lot of waves on TikTok, which in recent times has established itself as a hub for all kinds of quirky and intriguing trends. Accordingly, fans are interested in learning what this new trend is and how it came to be.

    Here is everything that has been uncovered on the new “Subtle Foreshadowing” trend.

    TikTok ‘Subtle Foreshadowing’ trend explained

    The ‘Subtle Foreshadowing’ trend on TikTok typically sees users taking an internet video — usually a fail video — and editing it in a manner that features the video’s ending spliced throughout the actual fail video. This editing technique gives off the impression that the ending was foreshadowed within the video itself.

    For instance, in this clip, the user has taken the famous Gorilla Suit Guy Punch Video and edited it in such a way that bits of the eventual outcome are shown in a repetitive manner throughout the video in blink-and-miss snippets. This tells viewers that the boy eventually getting punched by the Gorilla Suit Guy was foreshadowed.

    However, other users have started filming original fail videos and editing them to include foreshadowing moments, as part of the trend. Here is one user, who filmed herself slipping and falling, where her fall was hinted at before it eventually occurred.

    As of this writing, the Subtle Foreshadowing trend has been rapidly gaining popularity across all social media sites, getting over a thousand to a million views and likes.

    Fans have also edited and uploaded several clips from popular TV shows for the trend. For example, in this clip from Gravity Falls, a discussion between Grunkle Stan and Stanford is shown, where the outcome of the former lasering the latter is spliced throughout the video, to give off the foreshadowing impression.

    It is currently unknown who exactly came up with the trend or how it all started in the first place. Nonetheless, it’s an interesting trend that has caught people’s attention.

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Update on WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Amid Her Injury
    ComingSoon2 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Is There a Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date or Part 2?
    ComingSoon7 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Frank Grillo Guns Down a Wolf Pack in the Werewolves Trailer
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    M3GAN 2.0 NYCC Video Sees the Return of Allison Williams & Violet McGraw’s Killer Doll
    ComingSoonlast hour
    Who Is Bo Nix’s Wife? Izzy’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon14 hours ago
    Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Marriage Rumors Explained
    ComingSoon23 hours ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    Who Is Kate Moss’ Boyfriend? Count Nikolai von Bismarck’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Who Is Jim Gaffigan’s Wife? Jeannie’s Job & Kids
    ComingSoon10 hours ago
    Is Hulu Down? Is the Issue Fixed Now?
    ComingSoon13 hours ago
    Exclusive Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue Video Highlights All-Star Voice Cast
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Who is Drew Brees’ Wife? Brittany’s Job & Kids
    ComingSoon9 hours ago
    What Is Dunkin Donuts Halloween Munchkins Bucket?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Niall Horan’s Girlfriend? Amelia Woolley’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon12 hours ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Who Is Jay Cutler’s Girlfriend, Samantha Robertson? Dating History After Wife Kristin Cavallari
    ComingSoon3 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Will Be 1 Film, Another Live-Action Movie Planned
    ComingSoon6 hours ago
    Who Is Valerie Bertinelli’s Boyfriend? Mike Goodnough’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Reports on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Status Finally Revealed
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    What Happened to Isaiah Hartenstein? NBA Injury Explained
    ComingSoon14 hours ago
    Jerry Seinfeld Regrets Saying ‘Extreme Left’ Is Killing Comedy
    ComingSoon2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy