    • ComingSoon

    Sony’s Until Dawn Movie Release Date Revealed

    By Dan Girolamo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXdOu_0w96otsd00
    Credit: Sony

    The Until Dawn movie release date has been revealed.

    Created by Supermassive Games, Until Dawn is a 2015 interactive drama horror published by Sony Computer Entertainment. The game follows eight friends trapped at an isolated lodge on Blackwood Mountain. A killer is on the loose as the group must battle the elements to survive the night. Players must make significant choices that may change the story, and these decisions can lead to characters’ deaths.

    When is the Until Dawn movie release date?

    Per Deadline, Sony’s Screen Gems is releasing Until Dawn in theaters on April 25, 2024. The PlayStation Productions film has been given the same release date as The Accountant 2, Gavin O’Connor’s sequel to 2016’s The Accountant starring Ben Affleck. An untitled Shudder film is also scheduled for April 25.

    Screen Gems previously described the movie as an “R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast.”

    The Until Dawn movie cast includes Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max, Ji-young Yoo as Yena, Odessa A’zion as Melanie, Maia Mitchell as Megan, and Belmont Cameli as Toni. Peter Stormare will reprise his role as Dr. Hill from the video game. Dr. Hill is the psychiatrist players can speak to between the game’s chapters.

    David F. Sandberg (Shazam) directs Until Dawn off a script by Gary Dauberman, based on a previous draft by Blair Butler. Producers include Sandberg, Dauberman, Mia Maniscalco, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan. Charles Miller is executive producing.

    Filming began in Budapest in August 2024 and wrapped in October 2024.

    (Source: Deadline )

    The post Sony’s Until Dawn Movie Release Date Revealed appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More .

