Why Did Nick Jonas Run Off Stage At Prague Show? Laser Incident Explained

Nick Jonas abruptly ran off stage while performing at a Jonas Brothers show in Prague. Accordingly, fans are wondering why he did so and what prompted him. Did Jonas face an emergency? Was he booed off-stage? Was he feeling unwell?

Here is everything you need to know about Nick Jonas’ new bizarre incident.

What happened to Nick Jonas at Prague show?

Nick Jonas, who had been performing with his brothers Kevin and Joe at a Prague show, promptly ran off stage after one of the attendees pointed a laser at him. As he ran off stage, Jonas quickly gestured for his security team to help him by punching his palm. However, Kevin and Joe Jonas seemed to remain on stage.

A TikTok user and one of the attendees, Jolanda Hofmann, captured the whole scenario.

Hofmann also shared another video in which she mentioned that the Prague concert had to be stopped for 10 minutes, and the band subsequently left to recover.

Fortunately, the Prague show was not canceled. The Jonas brothers’ Instagram fan page, Jonas Daily News, confirmed that it resumed after the person responsible for pointing the laser at Nick Jonas was removed from the venue.

Many fans responded to Hofmann’s videos and expressed concern for Nick Jonas’ safety and well-being. They also expressed frustration and bafflement at the guilty party, wondering why someone would do such a thing. One fan even said, “How did that guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?”

As of this writing, Jonas has yet to share his thoughts on his bizarre experience. This event occurred shortly after he announced his return to social media on Instagram following a brief hiatus. Moreover, neither Joe nor Kevin have officially commented on the incident.

Abdul Azim Naushad

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.