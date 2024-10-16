Open in App
    Slow Horses: How Many Seasons Could the Apple TV+ Series Have?

    By Namrata Ghosh,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycXAW_0w8rHGIm00

    Curiosity is growing as fans wonder how many seasons could Slow Horses have. The gripping spy thriller has gained immense popularity among the masses. Based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels and starring Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, Season 4 has just premiered its finale. With fans awaiting release details for Slow Horses Season 5, creators have also announced the renewal of Season 6. Many are wondering how many seasons could the Apple TV+ series have.

    Here is everything we know about how many seasons can Slow Horses have and what showrunner Will Smith has to say about it.

    How many seasons of Slow Horses could there be?

    Slow Horses could continue for many more seasons if the current trend continues. Showrunner Will Smith has expressed his desire to adapt all of Mick Herron’s novels, but the final decision rests with Apple TV+.

    Speaking about future seasons, producer Will Smith has confirmed that he plans to bring all the books to screen. “I think Mick is writing the ninth now, but we’ll have to see what happens. Depends on what Apple wants and what the appetite is, but I definitely have the kind of leave-them-wanting-more rather than the outstay-your-welcome instinct … But the world of the show is there to be mined,” stated Smith. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

    Slow Horses is a spy thriller TV series based on the Slough House book series by British author Mick Herron. There are currently 8 novels and a collection of novellas in the series, with ninth on the way. Each season of the 2022 television series is based on one book. Apple recently announced that Slow Horses will return for Season 6 before Season 5 premieres. The upcoming season will adapt the story from the sixth and seventh books. With more novels yet to be adapted, as well as the novellas, it seems like the series could continue for a long time.

