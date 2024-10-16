Who Is Phaedra Parks Dating? Boyfriend & Relationship History

Many are curious to know who Phaedra Parks‘ current boyfriend is after her separation from her ex-boyfriend, Medina Islam. Over the years, Parks earned massive attention for her reality shows including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine. While she previously has been linked to various reality stars, her current romance status remains a topic of curiosity. Many are wondering if Phaedra Parks is dating anyone.

Let’s take a closer look at Parks’ dating history.

Who is Phaedra Parks’ boyfriend?

Phaedra Parks’ was reportedly dating a doctor, whose identity remains undisclosed.

Parks’ previously appeared on The Sherri Shepherd Show alongside Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. All together, they discussed Married to Medicine Season 10. Soon, their conversation transitioned to Parks’ love life, where she gave interesting details on her current relationship status. She revealed that she has been brewing a romance with a cardiologist ahead of joining M2M. They have been seeing each other for a year and even her two kids know him. However, it’s unclear if they are still together, as she hasn’t provided further updates on their relationship status.

Phaedra Parks’ relationship history

Parks had been previously linked with stars like Medina Islam and Apollo Nida. However, their relationship was short-lived and she parted ways from both.

Apollo Nida: Parks had headlined her highly-publicized divorce from Nida, to whom she married in 2009. In 2014, Nida was convicted for charges of mail and bank fraud and identity theft charges, leading him to serve 8-years in prison. Moreover, he was also required to pay $1.9 million in restitution. A year later, Parks decided to split from him, officially filing a divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. (via People)

Medina Islam: Parks started dating Medina Islam sometime in 2019. They connected through a message on a dating application, which Parks believes she didn’t read and was later set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship went public when Parks posted their now-deleted birthday celebration post on Instagram. (via Bravo TV)

