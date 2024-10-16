Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    Who Is Phaedra Parks Dating? Boyfriend & Relationship History

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xyyxs_0w8pSg5r00

    Many are curious to know who Phaedra Parks‘ current boyfriend is after her separation from her ex-boyfriend, Medina Islam. Over the years, Parks earned massive attention for her reality shows including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine. While she previously has been linked to various reality stars, her current romance status remains a topic of curiosity. Many are wondering if Phaedra Parks is dating anyone.

    Let’s take a closer look at Parks’ dating history.

    Who is Phaedra Parks’ boyfriend?

    Phaedra Parks’ was reportedly dating a doctor, whose identity remains undisclosed.

    Parks’ previously appeared on The Sherri Shepherd Show alongside Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. All together, they discussed Married to Medicine Season 10. Soon, their conversation transitioned to Parks’ love life, where she gave interesting details on her current relationship status. She revealed that she has been brewing a romance with a cardiologist ahead of joining M2M. They have been seeing each other for a year and even her two kids know him. However, it’s unclear if they are still together, as she hasn’t provided further updates on their relationship status.

    Phaedra Parks’ relationship history

    Parks had been previously linked with stars like Medina Islam and Apollo Nida. However, their relationship was short-lived and she parted ways from both.

    Apollo Nida: Parks had headlined her highly-publicized divorce from Nida, to whom she married in 2009. In 2014, Nida was convicted for charges of mail and bank fraud and identity theft charges, leading him to serve 8-years in prison. Moreover, he was also required to pay $1.9 million in restitution. A year later, Parks decided to split from him, officially filing a divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. (via People)

    Medina Islam: Parks started dating Medina Islam sometime in 2019. They connected through a message on a dating application, which Parks believes she didn’t read and was later set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship went public when Parks posted their now-deleted birthday celebration post on Instagram. (via Bravo TV)

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Who Is Trina’s Husband? Benjamin Kearse Jr.’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon20 hours ago
    Who Is Carrie Ann Inaba Dating? Partner & Relationship History
    ComingSoon23 days ago
    Who Is Mary J. Blige Dating? Boyfriend & Relationship History
    ComingSoon14 days ago
    Judge Who Oversaw The 1996 Murder Trial Of Michael Jordan’s Father Has Asked For The Convict To Be Released From Prison
    FanBuzz1 day ago
    Who Is Val Chmerkovskiy’s Wife? Jenna Johnson’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon23 days ago
    P Diddy's ex Cassie spotted with horrifying bruises during secret abuse in resurfaced images
    Irish Star15 hours ago
    'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Claims He's Being Extorted in Mexico
    TMZ16 hours ago
    Louisiana High School Senior Killed By Boyfriend In Apparent Murder-Suicide While Headed To Homecoming
    Vibe1 day ago
    Guess Who This Lil' Guy In His Suit Turned Into!
    TMZ1 day ago
    Beyonce’s Nephew Julez Smith, Son of Solange Knowles, Attends Burberry Store Reopening In Green Leather Sneakers
    Footwear News13 hours ago
    Tia Mowry Breaks Down While Preparing to Plan First Birthday Party For Son After Divorce (Exclusive Clip)
    TooFab16 hours ago
    Reports on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Status Finally Revealed
    ComingSoon12 hours ago
    WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson Sends Strong Message on Angel Reese
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Erica Mena Reacts After Safaree Samuels Challenges Her “Deadbeat Dad” Accusations With THIS Home Footage (VIDEOS)
    The Shade Room19 hours ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Garth Brooks Submits Photo of Accuser Into Evidence After Being Slammed for Revealing Her Name
    In Touch Weekly19 hours ago
    Heartbreaking: N.C. Man Killed on Wedding Day, Hours After Marrying ‘Love of His Life’
    Hollywood Unlocked13 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    Keyshia Cole's 25-Year-Old Boyfriend Gifts Her a Maybach for Her 43rd Birthday
    musictimes.com1 day ago
    The Secret Gay Life of 'Medical Center' Star James Daly & How Son Tim Daly Later Revealed the Truth
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Jey Uso’s Tribute to the Bloodline Member Following WWE RAW
    ComingSoon12 hours ago
    Influencer Rachel Yaffe Dead At 27
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Russell Wilson Posts Six-Word Reaction to Ciara's Spicy Video
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Summer Walker Puts Cheating Ex, Lil Meech’s, Begging On Blast In New Album, ‘Finally Over It’
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Judge Who Sentenced Michael Jordan’s Father’s Killer to Life in Prison Is Now Asking for His Release
    People14 hours ago
    Major Update on Kevin Owens’ Future with WWE
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Cissy Houston mourned by Dionne Warwick, politicians and more at longtime church
    The Associated Press14 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy