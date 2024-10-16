FBI Season 7: What Happened to Katherine Renee Kane’s Tiffany Wallace in CBS Series?

Katherine Renee Kane’s Tiffany Wallace recently confirmed her departure from FBI following the Season 7 premiere, and fans are curious about why she ended up leaving the show. Moreover, fans are also eagerly wondering whether Kane’s Wallace will return to FBI at any point down the line. Why did Kane’s Wallace leave? Was Kane let go by the showrunners?

Here is everything you need to know on Katherine Renee Kane’s Tiffany Wallace’s departure.

Why is Katherine Renee Kane’s Tiffany Wallace leaving FBI?

Tiffany Wallace is leaving the FBI as Kane wishes to focus on newer acting opportunities. She confirmed this in the following statement to Deadline, which read:

“It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.”

In Wallace’s stead, Lisette Olivera, who joined FBI’s main cast as Syd, a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent, will take over Wallace’s old role as Stuart Scola’s partner.

FBI Season 7 premiere addresses Katherine Renee Kane’s exit

The FBI Season 7 premiere depicted Kane’s exit from the series via Tiffany Wallace’s resignation from the FBI. In the episode, Wallace, who killed the terrorist Hakim Siran, after dealing with his case for a pretty long time, did not get closure from the act. Siran’s case greatly affected Wallace on an emotional and mental level.

At this time, she also gave Scola her resignation notice. Scola had trouble accepting Tiffany’s decision to resign, even asking if she had to leave permanently. Despite this, Tiffany remained adamant about leaving.

Tiffany disclosed her plans to move to Georgia to be near her sister while having drinks with Missy Peregrym‘s Special Agent, Maggie Bell.

Could Katherine Renee Kane return as Tiffany Wallace in FBI?

Whether Katherine Renee Kane will return as Tiffany Wallace in FBI remains to be seen.

However, there is always a chance she will return. This is because, like Scola said, her decision to leave did not need to be permanent.

Abdul Azim Naushad

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.