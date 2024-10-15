Open in App
    Who is Joy Reid’s Husband? Jason’s Job & Kids

    By Shazmeen Navrange,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpIKo_0w7LNIrl00

    Popular TV host Joy Reid and her husband Jason have been married for over two decades, naturally piquing fans’ interest in their relationship timeline and kids. Reid is famously known for her works in The ReidOut and AM Joy. While she continues to juggle her dual careers, her married life with Jason has quite caught the attention in recent years.

    So, here’s everything you need to know about Reid’s husband, his profession, and their kids.

    Who is Joy Reid married to?

    Joy Reid is married to Jason.

    Reid and Jason’s paths reportedly crossed in Miami in the mid-1990s. However, their connection soon transformed into a lifelong partnership when they exchanged vows in 1997. Overall, the couple had kept their relationship away from the public’s eye with no consistent social media posting and life updates.

    What is Jason Reid’s job?

    Per his LinkedIn, Reid attended the School of Visual Arts to complete a Bachelor’s in Film & Video Production. He kickstarted his film editing career as a Senior Editor at Discovery Communications LLC and later transitioned into the role of freelance editor at Universal/ Peacock Productions. Aside from editing work, he is currently the co-founder and film editor at a production company, ImageLab Media Group, which was established in 2005.

    How many kids do Joy and Jason Reid have?

    Joy and Jason Reid share three kids: one daughter and two sons.

    Joy and Jason Reid have named their daughter Winsome, whereas the sons as Jmar and Nasir. Jmar is currently a rising actor, graduated from the New School in New York City. Joy had posted her child’s active participation in school production on her Instagram too.

    Shazmeen Navrange

    Shazmeen is an Entertainment Journalist at ComingSoon. She holds a degree in multimedia and mass communication, specializing in advertising, but her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism. While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones.

