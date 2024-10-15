Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    Agatha All Along: Who is the Trench-Coated Person in the New Trailer? Mephisto?

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUh4X_0w7Idz1j00

    Marvel’s Agatha All Along just released a midseason trailer, and fans are buzzing about the person in the trench coat. Accordingly, many are wondering who this mysterious person could be. Is Agatha All Along finally introducing Mephisto? Could Vision be making a comeback to the MCU? With unlimited speculations, fans are eager to learn more about this person.

    Here is what we have discovered on the buzzing topic.

    Who is the person in a trench coat in the mid-season trailer of Agatha All Along? Is It Mephisto or Vision?

    It is unknown who the mysterious person in the trench coat shown in Agatha All Along’s latest trailer is at the time of writing.

    A possible prime candidate for the person’s identity could be Mephisto. Ever since the Multiverse Saga kicked off with WandaVision, fans have eagerly anticipated Mephisto’s appearance in the MCU. This would not be all too surprising considering how the series dropped the character’s name and effectively confirmed his presence in the gargantuan franchise, in its third episode, via Jen Kale, who mentioned himself as an agent of Mephisto.

    Another candidate for this mysterious trench coat person could be Vision, presumably the rebuilt White Vision, whom fans have not seen in the MCU since WandaVision ended, and is currently set to star in his own series, Vision (formerly called Vision Quest), helmed by Star Trek: Picard showrunner, Terry Matalas.

    Perhaps, White Vision travels to Westview upon learning of his son Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff’s exponential power growth. White Vision’s appearance could perhaps serve as a setup for his own series, which according to reports is the third part of a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

    Yet another candidate for the mysterious trench coat person, but somewhat unlikely, could be a resurrected Wanda Maximoff. This would not be a big stretch, as the trailer did heavily allude to her, with Agatha telling Locke’s Billy that he was “so much like [his] mother.”

    Agatha All Along airs a new episode every Wednesday. The series features the talents of Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Okwui Okpokwasili, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, and more.

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Agatha All Along Episode 6: Important Easter Eggs & MCU References Explained
    ComingSoon2 hours ago
    The Man in the White Van Trailer: Ali Larter & Sean Astin Star in Slasher Movie
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Agatha All Along Episode 6 Recap & Ending Explained: Why Is Wiccan on the Witches’ Road?
    ComingSoon7 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Agatha All Along Episode 6: Why Did [Spoilers] Put the Sigil on Wiccan?
    ComingSoon7 hours ago
    What Was Liam Payne Final Snapchat Post Before His Death?
    ComingSoon3 hours ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Netflix?
    ComingSoon5 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Who Is Emily Osment’s Husband? Jack Anthony’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon3 hours ago
    Yes, the Hawk Tuah Girl Launched Halloween Costumes
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Major Update on Kevin Owens’ Future with WWE
    ComingSoon17 hours ago
    Is There a Reasonable Doubt Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date or Part 2?
    ComingSoon7 hours ago
    Who Is Dylan Minnette’s Girlfriend? Isabella Elei’s Job & Instagram
    ComingSoon19 hours ago
    What Happened to Brooks Nader in Dancing With the Stars? Leaving Rumors Explained
    ComingSoon23 hours ago
    SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch Online for Free
    ComingSoon9 hours ago
    Jake E. Lee Shooting Incident: What Happened to the Rock Legend?
    ComingSoon23 hours ago
    What Is TikTok’s ‘Subtle Foreshadowing’ Trend? Explained
    ComingSoon21 hours ago
    Rhea Ripley Sets Her Sights on a Top Star for WWE WrestleMania 41 Match
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Exclusive Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue Video Highlights All-Star Voice Cast
    ComingSoon22 hours ago
    Connections Help, Hints & Clues for Today, October 17
    ComingSoon7 hours ago
    Is The Man in the White Van Based on a True Story or a Fiction Book?
    ComingSoon18 hours ago
    Wolf Man MPA Rating Teases a Bloody Good Time for Leigh Whannell Movie
    ComingSoon18 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    AEW Stars The Young Bucks Stun Fans With Major Announcement
    ComingSoon2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy