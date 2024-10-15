Agatha All Along: Who is the Trench-Coated Person in the New Trailer? Mephisto?

Marvel’s Agatha All Along just released a midseason trailer, and fans are buzzing about the person in the trench coat. Accordingly, many are wondering who this mysterious person could be. Is Agatha All Along finally introducing Mephisto? Could Vision be making a comeback to the MCU? With unlimited speculations, fans are eager to learn more about this person.

Here is what we have discovered on the buzzing topic.

Who is the person in a trench coat in the mid-season trailer of Agatha All Along? Is It Mephisto or Vision?

It is unknown who the mysterious person in the trench coat shown in Agatha All Along’s latest trailer is at the time of writing.

A possible prime candidate for the person’s identity could be Mephisto. Ever since the Multiverse Saga kicked off with WandaVision, fans have eagerly anticipated Mephisto’s appearance in the MCU. This would not be all too surprising considering how the series dropped the character’s name and effectively confirmed his presence in the gargantuan franchise, in its third episode, via Jen Kale, who mentioned himself as an agent of Mephisto.

Another candidate for this mysterious trench coat person could be Vision, presumably the rebuilt White Vision, whom fans have not seen in the MCU since WandaVision ended, and is currently set to star in his own series, Vision (formerly called Vision Quest), helmed by Star Trek: Picard showrunner, Terry Matalas.

Perhaps, White Vision travels to Westview upon learning of his son Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff’s exponential power growth. White Vision’s appearance could perhaps serve as a setup for his own series, which according to reports is the third part of a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

Yet another candidate for the mysterious trench coat person, but somewhat unlikely, could be a resurrected Wanda Maximoff. This would not be a big stretch, as the trailer did heavily allude to her, with Agatha telling Locke’s Billy that he was “so much like [his] mother.”

Agatha All Along airs a new episode every Wednesday. The series features the talents of Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Okwui Okpokwasili, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, and more.

Abdul Azim Naushad

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.