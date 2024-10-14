Open in App
    Meet Me Next Christmas Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Netflix?

    By Ritika Singh,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gk9lT_0w61H8J800

    The Meet Me Next Christmas Netflix release date is around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the movie. The romantic comedy revolves around the character of Layla, who is seeking a fairytale romance. Her love -story kickstarts on the gracious occasion of Christmas but numerous twists and turns take place before she finally gets her happily ever after.

    Here’s when the film is coming out on Netflix.

    When is the Meet Me Next Christmas Netflix release date?

    The Meet Me Next Christmas Netflix release date release date is November 6, 2024.

    The film follows Layla, who races against all odds to grab the ticket for the most awaited event in NYC. It is the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert, which goes houseful in minutes. At the event, she wishes to reunite with the handsome and charming James whom Layla sees as her best gift for Christmas. However, Layla’s quest for love does not seem to be that easy but she will do anything to fulfill her dreams.

    Helmed by Rusty Cundieff, the star cast of Meet Me Next Christmas features Christina Milian, Scott Hoying, Devale Ellis, Mitch Grassi, Kofi Siriboe, Kevin Olusola, Tymika Tafari, and many others in key roles.

    When is Meet Me Next Christmas coming out via streaming?

    Meet Me Next Christmas is available to watch via streaming on Netflix on November 6, 2024. Viewers will be able to stream it at this time.

    Current Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so by visiting its website.

    Meet Me Next Christmas’ official synopsis reads:

    ”Layla, who in pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.”

