Who Is Breanna Stewart’s Wife? Marta Xargay Casademont’s Kids & Relationship History

Many are curious about Breanna Stewart’s wife. The WNBA star has excelled on the court and built a beautiful family with her partner. Their relationship, marked by mutual respect and shared milestones, has drawn public interest. So, who is Breanna Stewart married to, and what does her relationship history reveal?

Here’s a look at Breanna Stewart’s wife, her children, and how her relationship with Marta Xargay.

Who is Breanna Stewart married to?

Breanna Stewart is married to Marta Xargay Casademont. The couple got married in July 2021 in a private ceremony.

Marta Xargay is a retired Spanish professional basketball player who represented Spain in the 2016 Olympics, winning a silver medal with the national team. Additionally, she played for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury before retiring in 2021.

How many kids do Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont have?

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont have two children.

Their daughter, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, was born in August 2021. Subsequently, their son, Theo Josep Stewart Xargay, was born in October 2023. Both children were born via surrogacy. The couple has expressed joy about growing their family, sharing how parenthood has been transformative and enriching for them.

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont’s relationship history

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay met while playing for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian professional women’s basketball team, during the 2018-19 season. Their relationship deepened when Breanna sustained an Achilles injury in 2019. This injury allowed them to spend more personal time together, strengthening their bond.

In May 2021, Breanna proposed to Marta during a hike in Phoenix, Arizona, where Marta initially hesitated to go (via Arizona Republic). They got engaged and married a few months later in a private ceremony with close friends.

Their relationship showcases mutual support, a shared love for basketball, and a commitment to their growing family. Together, they have celebrated significant personal and professional milestones, such as welcoming two children and balancing their careers, providing an inspiring example of love and perseverance both on and off the court.

