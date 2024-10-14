Open in App
    Elon Musk Criticized by I, Robot Director for Tesla Design Similarities

    By Ishita Verma,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258axS_0w60vsAw00

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently held an event unveiling the designs of his brand-new Robotaxi, Robovan, and humanoid robots. However, the collection was met with criticism from Alex Proyas, the director of the 2004 movie I, Robot. Proyas, in a social media post, alleged that the designs of Musk’s exclusive collection were similar to those shown in his sci-fi movie while also sharing a comparison image.

    I, Robot director Alex Proyas asks Elon Musk to return his designs

    I, Robot director Alex Proyas recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and accused Elon Musk of copying the designs of his android robots and cars from his 2004 movie. The filmmaker shared an image on X, comparing the designs from the Will Smith starrer and the ones launched by Musk at his event. Additionally, Proyas wrote, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please? #ElonMusk #Elon_Musk.”

    Musk, however, has not made any specific comments on Proyas’ allegations. On October 10, the tech mogul organized his Tesla event named We, Robot, similar to the title of the movie, I, Robot. In this event, Musk unveiled his Robotaxi and Robovan, along with a line of humanoid robots.

    According to CNBC, the Robotaxi is a driverless two-seater car, while the Robovan can be used in the transportation of a large number of people and goods. Additionally, Musk gave a glimpse of the line of humanoid robots named Optimus, with which the audience at the event also got a chance to interact. These robots displayed numerous skills like singing, dancing, and more.

    Ishita Verma

    Ishita Verma is an SEO contributing writer for ComingSoon. She is passionate about delivering authentic content and holds experience in SEO content writing. Apart from her quest to ensure her content is promising, Ishita is an avid Kdrama and anime watcher. Ishita is a bibliophile and also pursues gaming as one of her favorite pastimes.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Tropical Dave
    1d ago
    It's a humanoid form... get over it, two arms... two legs... a head! 🤣
    View all comments
