    Netflix’s Lonely Planet Ending Explained: What Happens to Katherine & Owen?

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago

    Fans are eager to learn what happens in Netflix‘s Lonely Planet’s ending, and whether Laura Dern’s Katherine and Liam Hemsworth‘s Owen do end up together. Helmed by Susannah Grant, whose screenplay credits include 28 Days and The Soloist, the film follows the romance between Katherine, a highly successful fiction writer, and Owen, a man working in private equity but unsure of his career choice. The romance kicks off after the two meet in Morocco.

    Here is the ending explained for Lonely Planet with spoilers.

    What happens at the end of Netflix’s Lonely Planet?

    Katherine and Owen spend time together by the ocean. Unfortunately, Katherine’s bag gets stolen. It contained her laptop, which had all her writing. Devastated, Katherine then breaks things off with Owen, despite his attempts to be helpful and understanding, and heads back to New York City alone.

    Meanwhile, Owen ended his relationship with his girlfriend Lily Kemp, after her infidelity is discovered. This relationship is shown to be heavily strained in the film, with the very-controlling Lily, once ridiculing Owen in front of everyone over his limited knowledge of books, and also expressing insecurity over their relationship.

    About a year later, Katherine, following her book launch, encounters Owen at a crowded bar. Owen soon departs, but Katherine chases him and apologizes for how things ended back in Morocco. They then seal the reconciliation of their relationship with a kiss.

    Do Katharine and Owen end up together at the end of Lonely Planet?

    Katherine and Owen seem to end up together at the end of Lonely Planet.

    This is because they are shown kissing each other, after Katherine apologizes for her actions in Morocco, and expresses her desire to give their relationship a chance. Moreover, it is also implied that Owen in some way inspired the title of Katherine’s new book, The Swing Route. This is because the two had a conversation about it in the film, where Owen claimed “the swing route” move in football was like “finding hope in a big mess.”

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

