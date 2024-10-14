Open in App
    Who Is Steve Ballmer’s Wife? Connie Snyder’s Job & Kids

    By Ritika Singh,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RODcQ_0w5wpo7U00

    Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is one of the world’s richest people. While fans are familiar with the businessman’s journey to success, his personal life has now intrigued them. People are eager to find out about his partner who stood beside him on his rollercoaster journey. So, who is Steve Ballmer’s wife and what does she do for a living?

    Here is everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Clippers owner’s spouse, her job, and their kids.

    Who is Steve Ballmer married to?

    Steve Ballmer is married to Connie Snyder.

    Balmer and Snyder tied the knot in 1990. While they primarily live in Hunts Point, Washington, the couple owns numerous properties in Seattle and Coupeville as well.

    What is Connie Snyder’s job?

    Connie Snyder is a philanthropist.

    Snyder was born in the United States and holds a degree in journalism. She originally took up numerous professional roles which inspired her to take up social work. Soon, Snyder fully engaged herself in the field of philanthropy by co-founding the organization, the Ballmer Group along with her husband Steve Ballmer. In the organization, Snyder deals with important issues like poverty, education, and the improvement of economic mobility of kids and families in the U.S. Additionally, she is resolved to help children and women with the Los Angeles Clippers Foundation, promoting equality and opportunities.

    Connie Snyder’s dedication to philanthropy has helped her build a positive image among the media and the general public and won her several accolades for her brilliant works. Her interviews have significantly highlighted her commitment to her work as she resolves to bring a change in society.

    How many kids do Steve Ballmer and Connie Snyder have?

    Steve Ballmer and Connie Snyder have three kids.

    The couple is proud parents to three sons, Sam Ballmer, Aaron Ballmer, and Peter Ballmer.

    Ritika Singh

    A writer who believes in writing simple yet creative stories which appeals every section of the audience. Ritika is a movie and series buff who enjoys watching content from mainstream to niche with a specific liking towards Hindi Cinema. There is a firm opinion that good movies can make lives better.

