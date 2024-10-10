Who Dies in Outer Banks Season 4? Spoilers Explained

Photo Credit: Netflix

Fans of Outer Banks want to know whether any of the main characters die in Season 4 , so here are all the spoilers . Outer Banks takes place in the eponymous string of barrier islands and spits located off the North Carolina coast and focuses on a group of young men and women as they search for legendary treasures. In season 4, they look for the loot of the pirate Blackbeard, while dealing with familial issues and dangerous mercenaries.

Here are all the spoilers regarding who dies in Outer Banks Season 4.

Does Terrance or Cleo die in Outer Banks Season 4?

None of the main characters perish in the first five episodes of Outer Banks Season 4. However, Cleo (Carlacia Grant) gets abducted this season by the mercenaries also looking for Blackbeard’s treasure. Originally introduced in season 2, Cleo has since become an integral part of both main characters. She even starts a romantic relationship with Pope Heyward. In Season 4, it turns out that the mercenaries have recruited Captain Terrance. Cleo was initially part of his crew for the treasure hunt. Terrance has no idea that Cleo is involved in all this. When he discovers the truth, he tries his best to protect her and is eventually killed.

Terrance and his crew were effectively Cleo’s family when she was introduced in the series, with the captain being a father figure in her life. Even after she became a part of John B. and Pope’s group, those mutual sentiments of affection were enough for Terrance to give his life to save Cleo. When one of the mercenaries, Lightner, comes after Cleo, Terrance steps in the way and is killed. Later, with the help of her friends, Cleo gives Terrance a sea burial.

As Part 1 ends, it is made clear that Cleo wants revenge. This will likely serve as an important plot thread in Part 2.

