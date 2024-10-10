Credit: Starz

The Serpent Queen has been canceled at Starz after two seasons. The series starred Samantha Morton as Catherine de’ Medici, the Queen of France in the mid-1500s. The cancellation news comes two months after the Season 2 finale aired in August.

Instead of a third season, the series will explore a spin-off centered around Queen Elizabeth the First. Per Deadline, The Serpent Queen’s creative team of writer/executive producer Justin Haythe and Erwin Stoff will develop the Queen Elizabeth spin-off for Starz.

While casting for the spin-off has occurred, Minnie Driver guest-starred on The Serpent Queen Season 2 as Elizabeth I. Driver is expected to reprise her role for the spin-off.

Who was Involved in The Serpent Queen?

The Serpent Queen is based on Leonie Frieda’s 2004 nonfiction book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France. The series was produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Per Starz’s Season 2 logline, “Catherine’s rule faces power struggles, conflicts, and betrayals as she seeks unity in France. Her grip on power is tested.”

Besides Morton, The Serpent Queen starred Amrita Acharia as Aabis, Barry Atsma as Montmorency, Enzo Cilenti as Cosimo Ruggeri, Sennia Nanua as Rahima, and Kiruna Stamell as Mathilde.

Haythe created The Serpent Queen for television and executive produced alongside Stoff, Stacie Passonn, and Francis Lawrence .

Season 1 premiered in September 2022, followed by a second season in July 2024. Each season consisted of eight episodes. Season 2 ended with the St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre in 1572, which resulted in the deaths of thousands. Per Deadline, “Starz brass ultimately felt the massacre provided a satisfactory conclusion of Catherine’s story for fans.”

All 16 episodes of The Serpent Queen are now available on Starz.

(Source: Deadline )

The post Starz Cancels The Serpent Queen After 2 Seasons, Queen Elizabeth Spin-off in Development appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More .