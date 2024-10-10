What Happened to Lara Croft’s Friend Sam? Tomb Raider Ending Explained

Photo Credit: Netflix

The ending of Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 1 wraps up lingering storylines and plot threads. However, it quickly comes up with a cliffhanger, teasing the events of a potential Season 2 by implying something terrible happened to Sam, Lara’s friend. What happened to Sam, Lara Croft’s friend? Did she die or go missing?

Here is the Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft ending explained, detailing what happened to Lara Croft’s friend Sam.

What happened to Sam at the end of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft?

Sam goes missing at the end of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Lara Croft gets a call from Sam in the closing moments of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Croft immediately senses Sam is in some sort of danger. Lara then meets Jonah and discloses Sam’s situation with him. To this, Jonah responds with his knowledge that Sam had gone for a job, somewhere overseas. Lara later visits Sam’s house but finds out someone or something intruded, after seeing it ransacked. She then comes across an investigation board with newspaper clippings that show the following ominous headlines:

“ARTIFACTS STOLEN,” “THIEVES STRIKE AGAIN,” and “BLACK MARKET TRADE AFFECTING ATLEAST 70 COUNTRIES”

From this, the notion arises that Sam had been investigating a conspiracy involving stolen artifacts and their illegal black market trades in 70 countries. Moreover, the fact that Sam’s house was broken into suggests she was kidnapped by some mysterious and presumably powerful people, likely those connected to the stolen artifacts and their black market trade.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is based on Square Enix’s Tomb Raider: Survivor trilogy of video games that ran between 2013 and 2018. This series is set in the same continuity as Survivor, taking place after Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The main cast comprises Hayley Atwell, Richard Armitage, Zoe Boyle, Roxanna Ortega, Nolan North, and Mara Junot.

