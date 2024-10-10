Open in App
    What Happened to Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson? Split Explained

    By Ishita Verma,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYnej_0w1k1Nja00
    Photo Credit: Universal Pictures (via YouTube)

    Actress Lupita Nyong’o has finally addressed her relationship status and break-up rumors with Joshua Jackson . Their romance first made headlines after the couple was first spotted walking around the Joshua Tree National Park in California. However, the recent break-up announcement by Nyong’o has generated immense buzz across the internet, with many fans of the duo expressing their sadness following the news.

    Here is everything for fans to know about Nyong’o and Jackson’s split and what the actress said.

    Did Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson break up?

    Yes, actress Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have broken up and gone their separate ways.

    Nyong’o was the latest guest in an interview with Harpers Bazaar , in which she hinted at the breakup while talking about her pet cat Yoyo. The Black Panther star asserted how her cat will be the reason behind her getting involved in a relationship again. Thus, she hinted that her chapter with Jackson has come to a halt.

    The actress appeared on a Zoom call for the interview and told the magazine, “My love for my cat is singular. If I’m ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it’ll be because of him.” Nyong’o further added, “I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.” As per E! News , Yoyo, the cat, became a part of her life in October 2023, after she adopted him.

    In March 2024, Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson’s relationship was confirmed after photos of their affectionate moments from their Mexico trip went viral. (via E! News ) The vacation was on the occasion of the actress’ 41st birthday. The outlet further reveals that at that time a local revealed, “They looked madly in love, like they just couldn’t get enough of one another.”

    The post What Happened to Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson? Split Explained appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More .

