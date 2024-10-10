9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch Online for Free

Photo Credit: Fox

Looking for the release date and time for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 3 ? Here are all the details, including how to stream it in the U.S. and U.K.

The procedural drama series continues to engage viewers with its blend of dramatic rescues and the personal challenges faced by first responders. Each episode presents tense situations and emotional scenes, making it a compelling choice for fans.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 3 release date is October 7, 2024, and its release time is 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT .

Below is a table showing the release time across different time zones in the U.S. and U.K.:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (U.S.) October 7, 2024 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time (U.S.) October 7, 2024 5:00 p.m. Central Time (U.S.) October 7, 2024 7:00 p.m. British Summer Time (U.K.) October 8, 2024 1:00 a.m.

Where to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 3 for free

You can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 3 for free via Fox. Moreover, the episode will arrive for streaming the next day on Hulu .

Fox is a leading U.S. television network recognized for airing popular shows, live events, and sports. Meanwhile, Hulu is a streaming service that provides a large collection of TV series, movies, and original content, available through both free and subscription-based plans.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 3 about?

In Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the team faces significant challenges as they work to control a deadly chlorine cloud caused by a train derailment. As the 126 handle the dangerous situation, personal dynamics shift, with Owen selecting a new lieutenant and Judd returning to the fire department. Alongside the intense rescue missions, the characters also deal with personal struggles and relationships, including Tommy’s complicated engagement.

So far, the show has followed the lives of first responders in Austin, Texas, as they respond to various emergencies and life-threatening events. It has focused on natural disasters, medical emergencies, and the personal challenges faced by the team members, combining dramatic rescues with emotional storylines that explore both their professional and personal lives.

