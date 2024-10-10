Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    How Much Money Did Taylor Swift Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts?

    By Abdul Azim Naushad,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjKO2_0w1RjWyR00

    Taylor Swift recently made a donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts, and fans are wondering how much money the global superstar donated. This curiosity is unsurprising as Swift has made charitable donations in the past. It is also because many celebrities like Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, and Dolly Parton have donated significant money or offered help in different ways for the recent Hurricane relief efforts.

    Here is how much money Taylor Swift donated to Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief efforts.

    Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief efforts

    Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts.

    This amount was confirmed by Feeding America’s Instagram post. In the post, they thanked Swift for her donation and encouraged viewers to donate money.

    Taylor Swift is known for her charitable donations and philanthropy. The All Too Well singer once made a $1 million donation to natural disaster relief efforts after Tennessee was hit by severe storms in December 2023. Moreover, she also donated a sum of $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year.

    Swift has also reportedly made massive donations to help various Americans struggling with rising food and housing costs. Furthermore, she has also given money to food banks in cities where her Eras Tour took place. These include the Edinburgh Food Project and the Welsh Charity Cardiff Foodbank.

    Taylor Swift has also been generous to her employees. She donated roughly $55 million to all the dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and catering staff who helped her with The Eras Tour. The superstar also donated a whopping $100,000 to Eras Tour truckers who helped transport her equipment across various locations.

    Swift is expected to kick off the final stretch of the Eras Tour on October 18, 2024. Her next performances will be in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis until November 3, 2024. She will then head to Toronto and Vancouver, Canada, to close out the tour.

    Abdul Azim Naushad

    Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Where is Taylor Swift Today, October 11? When is Her Next Show?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    What Did Scooter Braun Say About Taylor Swift Feud & Documentary?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Only Murders in the Building Taylor Swift Easter Egg Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Final Jeopardy Today October 11, 2024 – Question, Answer, Wages & Winner
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Peacock Schedule October 14-20 2024: New TV Shows & Movies Being Added
    ComingSoon12 hours ago
    Why Fans Think Violet Mikami Is Leaving Chicago Fire Season 13
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    New Conclave Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Leads Pope Selection Thriller Drama
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Tesla Model Y Juniper Release Date Rumors Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Yes, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Appears in Court Today, October 10
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    What Time Does Family Guy’s 2024 Halloween Special Release on Hulu?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Nautilus Trailer Previews Jules Verne Fantasy Adventure Series
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    What Happens to JJ in Outer Banks Season 4? Death Speculation Explained
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Yes, Sabrina Carpenter Takes Ice Baths With Photo Proof
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Who Is Patti Labelle Dating? Relationship History Explained
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Is There a Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 Release Date & Is It Coming Out?
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    We Live in Time Reviews Lead to Notable Rotten Tomatoes & Metacritic Scores
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Tomb Raider 4-6 Remasters Revealed for PS1 & PS2 Classics
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy