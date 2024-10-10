How Much Money Did Taylor Swift Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts?

Taylor Swift recently made a donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts, and fans are wondering how much money the global superstar donated. This curiosity is unsurprising as Swift has made charitable donations in the past. It is also because many celebrities like Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, and Dolly Parton have donated significant money or offered help in different ways for the recent Hurricane relief efforts.

Here is how much money Taylor Swift donated to Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief efforts.

Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief efforts

Taylor Swift donated $5 million to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts.

This amount was confirmed by Feeding America’s Instagram post. In the post, they thanked Swift for her donation and encouraged viewers to donate money.

Taylor Swift is known for her charitable donations and philanthropy. The All Too Well singer once made a $1 million donation to natural disaster relief efforts after Tennessee was hit by severe storms in December 2023. Moreover, she also donated a sum of $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year.

Swift has also reportedly made massive donations to help various Americans struggling with rising food and housing costs. Furthermore, she has also given money to food banks in cities where her Eras Tour took place. These include the Edinburgh Food Project and the Welsh Charity Cardiff Foodbank.

Taylor Swift has also been generous to her employees. She donated roughly $55 million to all the dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and catering staff who helped her with The Eras Tour. The superstar also donated a whopping $100,000 to Eras Tour truckers who helped transport her equipment across various locations.

Swift is expected to kick off the final stretch of the Eras Tour on October 18, 2024. Her next performances will be in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis until November 3, 2024. She will then head to Toronto and Vancouver, Canada, to close out the tour.

Abdul Azim Naushad

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.