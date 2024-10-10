How Many Episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 Are Left? Part 2 Release Schedule Explained

Fans of Outer Banks are buzzing with excitement as the latest season unfolds. With every new twist, viewers are wondering how many episodes are left in Outer Banks Season 4 and what is the release date of Part 2. Set against the backdrop of North Carolina’s picturesque coastline, the series is packed with unexpected twists and thrilling developments.

Here’s all the essential information regarding the upcoming episodes and the release timeline for Outer Banks Season 4.

How many episodes does Outer Banks Season 4 have?

Outer Banks Season 4 consists of a total of 10 episodes.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 premiered on Netflix on Thursday, October 10, 2024. This season is divided into two parts, with the first part consisting of the initial five episodes, all available for streaming at once.

Fans can binge-watch these five episodes, each running between 42 and 62 minutes. This first half promises exciting developments in the treasure hunt saga of the Pogues. For those wondering about time zones, the episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET, 12 a.m. PT, 2 a.m. CT, and 8 a.m. BST.

The following list mentions the episode titles and their corresponding episodes:

Episode 1: The Enduro

Episode 2: Blackbeard

Episode 3: The Lupine Corsairs

Episode 4: The Swell

Episode 5: Albatross (Mid-Season Finale)

Episode 6: The Town Council

Episode 7: Mothers and Fathers

Episode 8: Decision Day

Episode 9: The Storm

Episode 10: The Blue Crown

Season 4 Part 1 will show how John B and the Pogues return for another treasure hunt, after their past adventures with the Royal Merchant, Cross of Santo Domingo, and finally El Dorado. The Pogues must now help find valuable items linked to the famous pirate Edward Teach, known as Blackbeard, in the Outer Banks.

When will Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 be released on Netflix?

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

That’s right, Part 2 will happen soon after. Once Part 1 concludes, the quest for Blackbeard’s treasure in Outer Banks will continue next month. The last five episodes will close the Pogues’ search for the legendary pirate’s priceless artifacts and unravel several mysteries introduced in the first part.

All episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 are now available to stream online via Netflix.

