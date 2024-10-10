Who is Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend? Yazmina Gonzalez’s Job & Relationship History

Spencer Rattler is set to make his NFL debut with the New Orleans Saints against the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday. Naturally, fans are curious to know more details about his life, including his girlfriend.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend and their relationship timeline.

Who is Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend?

Spencer Rattler is reportedly dating Yazmina Gonzalez.

Rattler has been in a longtime relationship with Gonzalez since 2014. They have known each other since their high school days at Phoenix’s Pinnacle. However, they have kept their relationship away from the public’s eye, only sharing a few glimpses of their romance rarely on social media.

What is Yazmina Gonzalez’s job?

Yazmina Gonzalez is an athlete and a social media personality.

Gonzalez has been passionate about volleyball since her days at Pinnacle High School. She aced at her sport, earning the Pinnacle Volleyball Player of the Match award in 2019. After graduation, she displayed her volleyball talent on YouTube, posting glimpses of her impressive skills. Aside from Volleyball, she is exploring a social media career as well, posting content about her life, vacation, and fitness. Currently, she has over 18,000 followers on her Instagram.

Spencer Rattler and Yazmina Gonzalez’s relationship history

Rattler and Gonzalez likely met during their time at Pinnacle High School. Rumors of them dating popped up in the media since the start of Gonzalez’s NFL career. While their relationship has seemingly lasted for almost 10 years, they haven’t been public about it and haven’t commented about each other.

Their latest glimpse of their romances dates back to Valentine’s Day when Gonzalez posted a story on Instagram. The story featured them celebrating the special day on a dinner date. Her story also shows Rattler sitting at her front table, wearing a turtleneck t-shirt with a chain necklace.

Additionally, Gonzalez was featured in Netflix’s docu-series titled QB1: Beyond the Lights, which featured popular quarterbacks, including Rattler.

