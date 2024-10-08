What Happened to Derek Carr? Saints NFL Injury Update

Photo Credit: Cooper Neill | Getty Images

Derek Carr , the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, suffered an injury during a recent game that raised concerns about his health. Now, fans are worried about what happened and when Carr will return to NFL action.

In this article, we will delve into the details of Derek Carr’s injury.

How did Derek Carr get injured playing against Kansas City?

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was injured with 9:32 left during Monday Night Football while playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. As the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo rushed in, Carr attempted a deep pass to wide receiver Mason Tipton, who couldn’t secure the catch. During the play, Carr was hit hard by defensive back Chamarri Conner and immediately grabbed his side after falling to the ground.

Carr was attended to on the sideline and taken into the medical tent before heading inside for further evaluation. The Saints listed him as questionable to return, citing an oblique injury. Given the game’s score and the timing of the injury, Carr did not return to the field.

Before the injury, Carr had completed 18-of-28 passes for 165 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Backup quarterback Jake Haener stepped in for Carr.

When will Derek Carr return to play NFL?

There has been no official announcement or public confirmation about when Derek Carr will return to NFL action.

Carr explained that his injury wasn’t solely from the impact of the hit but occurred when he dropped back and twisted to throw the ball. He said, “It wasn’t even the hit, honestly. It was just when I dropped back and torqued to throw.”

Carr intends to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to assess the severity of his oblique injury. The NFL player said, “I asked if there was anything we could do about it and there was not enough time.” (via AP News )

