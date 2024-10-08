What Happens to Goreng in The Platform? Death Speculation Explained

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Platform recently dropped its second part. While the sequel is sparking discussions across social media, fans are curious about the ending of part one, especially the death speculation of Goreng. So, what happened to Goreng, and did he die in The Platform?

Here is everything you need to know about the character’s death speculation in the film.

Did Goreng die in The Platform?

Goreng seemingly died at the end of The Platform.

The end of the film features Goreng refusing to bow down to the sadistic treatment in the prison where the food falls down slowly floor by floor. As a result, the prisoners keep changing floors with the food not being distributed equally. Goreng decides to descend to the platform to make sure none of his inmates are left hungry.

As he moves downward, he has to deal with numerous challenges including the violent behavior of other prisoners. In his final level, Goreng meets a young girl who is likely a female prisoner he befriended earlier. He feeds the girl a delicious panna cotta dessert he managed to save till floor 333. This is his final rebellious act against the brutalities of The Hole’s overwatch team.

After feeding the girl, Goreng continues to reach the lowest levels of the prison where he meets Zorion Eguileor as Trimagasi. Goreng’s conversation with an already dead Trimagasi proves that the former seemingly died while descending on the platform.

Additionally, The Platform’s director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia also seemingly confirmed Goreng’s death with Digital Spy . He stated:

“To me, that lowest level doesn’t exist. Goreng is dead before he arrives, and that’s just his interpretation of what he felt he had to do. Ultimately I wanted it to be open to interpretation, whether the plan worked and the higher-ups even care about the people in the pit.”

While the film’s ending is ambiguous, Goreng’s death symbolizes the price of rebelling against the powerful.

Does Goreng return in The Platform 2?

Yes, Goreng returns in The Platform 2.

As Part 2 is a prequel to the first part, Goren’s appearance is not surprising. He plays a small cameo in the movie’s mid-credit scene, where it is shown that he and another prisoner Perempuan knew each other from before and the latter is likely dead as well.

The Platform franchise is streaming on Netflix.

The post What Happens to Goreng in The Platform? Death Speculation Explained appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More .