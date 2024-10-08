Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    What Happens to Goreng in The Platform? Death Speculation Explained

    By Ritika Singh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2ckL_0vyQhPoc00
    Photo Credit: Netflix

    The Platform recently dropped its second part. While the sequel is sparking discussions across social media, fans are curious about the ending of part one, especially the death speculation of Goreng. So, what happened to Goreng, and did he die in The Platform?

    Here is everything you need to know about the character’s death speculation in the film.

    Did Goreng die in The Platform?

    Goreng seemingly died at the end of The Platform.

    The end of the film features Goreng refusing to bow down to the sadistic treatment in the prison where the food falls down slowly floor by floor. As a result, the prisoners keep changing floors with the food not being distributed equally. Goreng decides to descend to the platform to make sure none of his inmates are left hungry.

    As he moves downward, he has to deal with numerous challenges including the violent behavior of other prisoners. In his final level, Goreng meets a young girl who is likely a female prisoner he befriended earlier. He feeds the girl a delicious panna cotta dessert he managed to save till floor 333. This is his final rebellious act against the brutalities of The Hole’s overwatch team.

    After feeding the girl, Goreng continues to reach the lowest levels of the prison where he meets Zorion Eguileor as Trimagasi. Goreng’s conversation with an already dead Trimagasi proves that the former seemingly died while descending on the platform.

    Additionally, The Platform’s director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia also seemingly confirmed Goreng’s death with Digital Spy . He stated:

    “To me, that lowest level doesn’t exist. Goreng is dead before he arrives, and that’s just his interpretation of what he felt he had to do. Ultimately I wanted it to be open to interpretation, whether the plan worked and the higher-ups even care about the people in the pit.”

    While the film’s ending is ambiguous, Goreng’s death symbolizes the price of rebelling against the powerful.

    Does Goreng return in The Platform 2?

    Yes, Goreng returns in The Platform 2.

    As Part 2 is a prequel to the first part, Goren’s appearance is not surprising. He plays a small cameo in the movie’s mid-credit scene, where it is shown that he and another prisoner Perempuan knew each other from before and the latter is likely dead as well.

    The Platform franchise is streaming on Netflix.

    The post What Happens to Goreng in The Platform? Death Speculation Explained appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What Happens to JJ in Outer Banks Season 4? Death Speculation Explained
    ComingSoon4 hours ago
    The Night Agent Season 2 & 3 Update: Release Date Window & Photos
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Yes, Sabrina Carpenter Takes Ice Baths With Photo Proof
    ComingSoon13 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    McDonald’s Reveals Friends-Themed Happy Meal to Celebrate Show’s 30th Anniversary
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    No, Jesse Watters Is Not Leaving Fox News
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Here’s What Sydney Sweeny Stole From the Euphoria Show
    ComingSoon11 hours ago
    Nautilus Trailer Previews Jules Verne Fantasy Adventure Series
    ComingSoon12 hours ago
    Yes, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Appears in Court Today, October 10
    ComingSoon14 hours ago
    Why Does Elon Musk Have a Neck Scar? Surgery History Explained
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Final Jeopardy Today October 9, 2024 – Question, Answer, Wages & Winner
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Yes, Sabrina Carpenter Is on the TIME Magazine Cover
    ComingSoon14 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Before (2024) Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Apple TV Plus?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Tension Rises Between Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Following WWE RAW
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Who Is Patti Labelle Dating? Relationship History Explained
    ComingSoon17 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady5 hours ago
    Rings of Power Season 2 Viewership Revealed, Season 3 Update Given
    ComingSoon13 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy