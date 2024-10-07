Reminders of Him Release Date Set for Next Colleen Hoover Movie

The Reminders of Him release date is set, with Universal Pictures officially confirming when the next Colleen Hoover movie adaptation will arrive in theaters.

The Reminders of Him release date has been set for February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. Hoover recently saw massive success with the adaptation of her book It Ends With Us, which was turned into a movie directed by Justin Baldoni. Baldoni also starred in the picture, alongside Blake Lively.

What do we know about the Reminders of Him movie?

Hoover will write the screenplay for Reminders of Him alongside Lauren Levine, with no other casting or directorial information available yet. Originally released in 2022, Reminders of Him tells the story of troubled young mother Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after serving a prison sentence for a past mistake.

As she tries to reconnect with her daughter, Rowan also will have to deal with the people trying to keep them apart, while also navigating her relationship with bar owner Ledger Ward. The book has been a massive success for Hoover, having sold over 6.5 million copies globally and also being listed as a #1 New York Times bestselling novel.

“I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life,” Hoover said (via Variety). “I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life. I am excited as ‘Reminders of Him‘ holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice.”