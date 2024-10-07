Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    Giveaway: 4K Bundle to Celebrate Shout! TV’s Handpicked Horror Marathon

    By Tyler Treese,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrO2Y_0vxgEId100

    ComingSoon is excited to giveaway a 4K bundle of nine horror movies to celebrate Shout! TV’s Handpicked Horror marathon, which kicked off this past weekend with horror movies picked out by Akela Cooper. The rest of the month will see Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV will stream horror double features every weekend curated by horror-loving legends Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, Felissa Rose, and Tracie Thoms.

    The bundle features the following movies:

    Check out the upcoming Shout! TV Handpicked Horror Marathon schedule below.

    Felissa Rose’s Picks:

    • Friday 10/11
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Sleepaway Camp
    • 10PM ET / 7PM PT: Camp Cold Brook
    • Saturday 10/12
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Magic
    • 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT: Doppelganger
    • Sunday 10/13
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Slumber Party Massacre II
    • 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT: Munchies

    Tracie Thoms’ Picks:

    • Friday 10/18
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Black Christmas
    • 10PM ET / 7PM PT: The Slumber Party Massacre
    • Saturday 10/19
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Night of the Living Dead
    • 10PM ET / 7PM PT: Day Of The Dead
    • Sunday 10/20
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: The Stepfather
    • 10PM ET / 7PM PT: Witchboard

    Mike Flanagan & Kate Siegel’s Picks:

    • Friday 10/25
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Alligator
    • 10PM ET / 7PM PT: Piranha
    • Saturday 10/26
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Nosferatu the Vampyre
    • 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT: Exorcist III
    • Sunday 10/27
    • 8PM ET / 5PM PT: Dog Soldiers
    • 10PM ET / 7PM PT: MST3K: The Touch Of Satan

    How to enter the Shout! TV Handpicked Horror giveaway

    To enter our Shout! TV Handpicked Horror giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until October 13, and you must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. We have one set of all films. Good luck to all who enter!

    The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

    Tyler Treese

    Tyler Treese is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Before (2024) Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Apple TV Plus?
    ComingSoon15 hours ago
    Never Let Go Digital Release Date Set for Halle Berry Horror Movie
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Spellbound Season 2 Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Hulu?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Monarch Season 2 Cast Adds Prey’s Amber Midthunder, Character Details Revealed
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Gladiator II Popcorn Bucket Doubles as a Roman Helmet
    ComingSoon22 hours ago
    Final Jeopardy Today October 8, 2024 – Question, Answer, Wages & Winner
    ComingSoon23 hours ago
    When Does The Platform 2 Take Place? Timeline & Setting Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    No, Man ‘Rescued’ From Bengaluru Cave Is Not 188 Years Old
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Why Lisa Marie Presley Kept Her Dead Son on Dry Ice for 2 Months
    ComingSoon9 hours ago
    Backstage Reaction to Chelsea Green’s Dumpster Match on WWE SmackDown
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Why Fans Think Quinn Fuller Is Returning to The Bold and the Beautiful
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Triple H Drops Major Hint About Goldberg’s WWE Return
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Why Does Elon Musk Have a Neck Scar? Surgery History Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Christopher Nolan Reportedly Vetoed Original Ending of Joker
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Exclusive Look at Super7’s ReAction Figures Based on Richard Scarry’s Busy World
    ComingSoon4 hours ago
    The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why Didn’t Heather’s Father Attend Her Funeral?
    ComingSoon11 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    HBO Max Schedule October 7-13 2024: New TV Shows & Movies Being Added
    ComingSoon4 days ago
    Interview: Damian Lewis on Playing Twin Vampires in The Radleys
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Juju-Smith Schuster’s Fianceé? Laura Kruk’s Job & Instagram
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Is There a Penelope Season 2 Release Date & Is It Coming Out?
    ComingSoon1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy