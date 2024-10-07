Giveaway: 4K Bundle to Celebrate Shout! TV’s Handpicked Horror Marathon

ComingSoon is excited to giveaway a 4K bundle of nine horror movies to celebrate Shout! TV’s Handpicked Horror marathon, which kicked off this past weekend with horror movies picked out by Akela Cooper. The rest of the month will see Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV will stream horror double features every weekend curated by horror-loving legends Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, Felissa Rose, and Tracie Thoms.

The bundle features the following movies:

Check out the upcoming Shout! TV Handpicked Horror Marathon schedule below.

Felissa Rose’s Picks:

Friday 10/11

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Sleepaway Camp

10PM ET / 7PM PT: Camp Cold Brook

Saturday 10/12

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Magic

10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT: Doppelganger

Sunday 10/13

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Slumber Party Massacre II

9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT: Munchies

Tracie Thoms’ Picks:

Friday 10/18

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Black Christmas

10PM ET / 7PM PT: The Slumber Party Massacre

Saturday 10/19

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Night of the Living Dead

10PM ET / 7PM PT: Day Of The Dead

Sunday 10/20

8PM ET / 5PM PT: The Stepfather

10PM ET / 7PM PT: Witchboard

Mike Flanagan & Kate Siegel’s Picks:

Friday 10/25

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Alligator

10PM ET / 7PM PT: Piranha

Saturday 10/26

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Nosferatu the Vampyre

10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT: Exorcist III

Sunday 10/27

8PM ET / 5PM PT: Dog Soldiers

10PM ET / 7PM PT: MST3K: The Touch Of Satan

How to enter the Shout! TV Handpicked Horror giveaway

To enter our Shout! TV Handpicked Horror giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until October 13, and you must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. We have one set of all films. Good luck to all who enter!

The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

