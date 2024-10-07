Mike Flanagan’s Hush Sets Theatrical Release Date, Features Q&A

The theatrical release date for Hush has finally been set.

Shout! Studios will be bringing Mike Flanagan’s critically acclaimed horror thriller to US theaters for the first time. This follows the recent announcement that the feature will be getting a 4K and Blu-ray collector’s edition release, which will be available on November 26. Shout! Studios has collaborated with Flanagan, Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, and Blumhouse to finally bring the invasion thriller to the big screen.

Hush, which debuted to critical acclaim back in 2016, has been fully restored for the US theatrical release. The upcoming event will also feature a Q&A portion with the award-winning writer and director and the film’s co-writer and lead star, Kate Siegel. It will be held after the screening at Vidiots in Eagle Rock, California, set to be live streamed to select theaters nationwide.

When is the Hush theatrical release date?

Hush will be heading to US theaters starting October 16 at 6:30 pm PT (9:30 pm ET). Per the synopsis, Hush is described as a “gripping horror thriller” that “centers on a deaf writer who has retreated into the woods to live a solitary life. She must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window.”

You can check out the new trailer for Hush down below (

):

Apart from Siegel, Hush also starred John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), and Michael Trucco (The Fall of the House of Usher).

Flanagan is best known for his work in movies like Oculus, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep. The filmmaker has also been lauded for his work on television, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Hush hits US theaters for the first time on October 16.