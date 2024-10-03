Paddington in Peru Trailer Previews International Adventure

A new trailer for Paddington in Peru has been released.

Serving as the third installment in the Paddington franchise, Paddington Brown (Ben Whishaw) heads to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton). When Aunt Lucy goes on a quest into the rainforest, Paddington embarks on his own journey to find her.

Watch the Paddington in Peru trailer below (watch more trailers and clips):

Who is in the Paddington in Peru Trailer?

Whishaw returns to voice the fun-loving bear for the third time. Paddington in Peru’s ensemble includes Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown, Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown, Carla Tous as Gina Cabot, Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber, Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother, Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot, and Stanton as Aunt Lucy.

Dougal Wilson directs Paddington 3 off a script by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont. Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington films, has a story credit on Paddington in Peru with Simon Farnaby and Burton. Paddington is based on the children’s stories by Michael Bond.

The first Paddington movie premiered in 2014. The live-action comedy received a positive reception and grossed over $282 million against a $65 million budget.

The sequel, 2017’s Paddington 2, was also a success, grossing $227 million against a $40 million budget. Paddington 2 received universal acclaim and held a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for four years. The sequel received three BAFTA nominations: Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Hugh Grant.

Paddington in Peru arrives in the UK on November 8, 2024. US fans must wait until January 17, 2025, to see Paddington in Peru in theaters.

