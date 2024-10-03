Open in App
    Scott Adkins Fights for His Life in Exclusive Take Cover Clip

    By Brandon Schreur,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R52w1_0vt1H5dk00

    ComingSoon can exclusively reveal a new clip from Take Cover.

    Take Cover is a new action movie from Brainstorm Media starring Scott Adkins and Jack Parr. Directed by Nick McKinless, the movie will be released later this week. The exclusive clip from the movie sees Adkins’ character fighting for his life against a number of men dressed in suits.

    Check out the exclusive Take Cover clip below (watch more trailers and clips):

    What is Take Cover about?

    “Scott Adkins has got no cover, no back-up, and no way out in this claustrophobic action thriller. Sam Lorde has spent a lifetime killing people,” the synopsis for the movie reads. “After a hit gone wrong, he finds himself disillusioned and lacking purpose, deciding to retire as a hitman. His final job, however, results in him being a target himself. With little to no cover, he must fight with everything he has to survive.”

    Along with Adkins (The Expendables 2, John Wick: Chapter 4) and Parr (Peaky Blinders, Masters of the Air), Take Cover stars Alice Eve (Bombshell), Madalina Bellariu Ion (The Young Pope), and Billy Clements (Meg 2: The Trench).

    Watch the trailer for Take Cover here:

    McKinless previously directed 2005’s The Iron Grip and a 2013 short film titled Faith. He has also done stunt work in movies such as 2005’s Batman Begins, 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, 2009’s Sherlock Holmes, 2010’s Kick-Ass, 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow, 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, 2023’s Fast X, and more.

    The script for Take Cover was written by Joshua Todd James. Ben Jacques serves as producer.

    Take Cover will be released in select United States theaters and On Demand on October 4, 2024, from Brainstorm Media.

    Brandon Schreur

    Brandon Schreur has been writing about comics, movies, television shows, and all things pop culture for roughly five years. He's a lifelong cinephile who spends way, way too much money buying Blu-rays and trade paperbacks. You can find him on twitter at @brandonschreur.

