‘Beyonce Kidnapped Me’ Sia Meme Explained

A new viral meme called ‘Beyonce Kidnapped Me’ referencing Beyonce and allegedly having something to do with singer Sia’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has been making waves online. This has led many fans and netizens to wonder what this new meme is and where it came from. This meme drops at a time when Beyonce is facing harassment and hate from fans online amidst talk of her connections to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his criminal activities. Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

So, what exactly is the ‘Beyonce Kidnapped Me’ meme, and what does Sia have to do with it? Where did it originate from? Here are all the answers.

What is the ‘Beyonce Kidnapped Me’ meme?

The ‘Beyonce Kidnapped Me’ meme is a viral meme that originated from a conspiracy theory. This conspiracy theory claims that Beyonce kidnapped Sia.

It originated from a photoshopped and fake Sia tweet on X (Twitter). This fake tweet was written in a manner where the first letter from each word in the sentence was compiled into the phrase “Beyonce Kidnapped Me.” The sentence arrangement is also odd, as there is no direct flow or connection. You can check out the fake tweet below:

Neither Beyonce nor Sia have reacted to this wild meme and the accompanying theories as of writing.

The conspiracy theories surrounding Beyonce’s influence and position in the music industry suggested that she may have been involved in ‘Diddy’s criminal activities. Moreover, these theories also propped up several wild and unsubstantiated claims alleging Beyonce’s role in Michael Jackson and Aaliyah’s demises. This is especially true in the case of the song “She Knows” by J. Cole, a reference to Beyonce’s last name, Knowles, and the lyric “Only bad thing about a star is they burn up.” People interpret both the song title and the lyrics as Beyonce’s alleged involvement in the aforementioned deaths.

Abdul Azim Naushad

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer. He has previously written over a 100 articles for Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, watch movies and aimlessly browse and watch different kinds of YouTube videos whether they be gaming reviews, movie explanations or even funny sketches and skits.