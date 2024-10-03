No, DWTS Is Not on a Break: Delay Explained

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 has hit a high note, kicking off with an impressive 4.9 million viewers, marking a 4 percent rise from last season. This surge in popularity has left fans curious about the show’s status—are they on a break or something else? Additionally, what could be causing any delays? Featuring a diverse lineup of celebrities, including athletes, actors, models, and reality TV stars, audiences are eager to see their favorite dancers perform.

Let’s explore the potential reasons behind the speculation of DWTS being on a break.

Is DWTS / Dancing with the Stars Season 33 on a break?

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 briefly paused its regular Tuesday night airing on October 1, 2024.

This change was to accommodate the vice presidential debate between Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The debate started at 9 p.m. ET and lasted 90 minutes. It was the only scheduled debate between the vice presidential candidates leading up to the November election.

As a result of the debate, Episode 3 of DWTS was rescheduled to air on Monday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET. This episode will feature Soul Train Night, with Episode 4 following the next evening on Tuesday, October 8, continuing the regular weekly schedule with Hair Metal Night.

Previously, Episode 2 aired on September 24, 2024. Titled Oscars Night, the evening began with a lively rendition of Hooray for Hollywood. This performance set the stage for various partner dances. Attendees enjoyed the rhythmic movements of the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Paso Doble, Quickstep, Waltz, Salsa, and Tango throughout the night.

The judges and hosts of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 include Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Audiences can catch up on these exciting episodes on ABC, Disney Plus, and Fubo TV. New episodes will air weekly until November.

Ayesha Zafar

