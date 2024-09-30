Open in App
    Treasure Trackers Giveaway: Digital Codes for Family Fantasy Movie

    By Tyler Treese,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGnep_0vpJLvru00

    ComingSoon is excited to hold a Treasure Trackers giveaway for digital codes of the new movie from StoryBoard Entertainment. It stars Charity Rose, Amelia Salazar, Sean Jay, Sam Coffelt, Kim Sandwich, Cooper Tomlinson, and Zephaniah Terry.

    “Treasure Trackers follows the adventure of three middle school kids who band together to find their small town’s mythic treasure— and destroy it. The story begins with Leah Weaver’s arrival in the nowheresville Southern town of Carterville, where her father has just dropped her off with her kooky aunt and uncle while he takes up work abroad. A fish out of water, Leah has trouble fitting in at the local middle school, until she meets fellow misfits Tessa and Marshy,” says the synopsis.

    “When Leah learns the folklore surrounding the small town’s founders from the amiable librarian, Mr. Bigsby, Leah recruits Marshy and Tessa in a hunt for the hidden gold. Leah soon discovers that there is much more to the legend than she originally understood: the gold bars are cursed by the town’s local witch, the “Raven Witch”, and it now possesses the trapped soul of the evil town founder, Silas Carter. Whoever finds the gold risks releasing Silas’ wicked spirit on the world. Leah, Marshy, and Tessa’s hunt for the gold bars is given new meaning when they discover that the local bully, Rhett Perry, and his high school friends are also on the hunt. Now it’s a race to solve the clues left behind by Silas Carter to destroy the cursed gold, and prevent Rhett and the teenagers from releasing his evil spirit on the world.

    “With help along the way from Tessa’s mysterious grandmother, the kids continuously work to outsmart the teens, leading to a final clue that brings about the treasure hunt’s climatic ending: Silas Carter’s gold can only be accessed through a magical portal on Halloween night. On All Hallows’ Eve, the trio of misfits embark on their final mission to destroy the gold, a journey which takes them into a magical realm overseen by none other than the Raven Witch.”

    How to enter the Treasure Trackers giveaway

    To enter our Treasure Trackers giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until October 6, and you must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. We have two digital codes that can be redeemed via Apple. Good luck to all who enter!

    Directed by Drew Garcia & Nate Garcia from a script by Harris Kauffman, Treasure Trackers is produced by Jason Potash, Paul Finkel, Rickey Blumenstein, and Kauffman. Executive producers are Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, Mariana Sanjurjo, and Matthew D. Miller.

    It has a runtime of 94 minutes and also features Jaymee Vowell, Mike Stanley, Jim Johnson, Matthew Tarricone, Constance Reynolds, Alfred E. Rutherford, Julie Oliver-Touchstone, Cliff Jestice, Patrick G. Keenan, Leora Berry, Chris Thiede, and Austin Von Johnson.

    Tyler Treese

    Tyler Treese is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

