Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather Music Video Controversy Explained

    By Disheeta Maheshwari,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSe44_0volJxgt00

    Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Feather has become the center of controversy, stirring debates over its provocative content and choice of filming location. The video’s unexpected connection to ongoing investigations involving high-profile figures has only fueled the conversation.

    Here is more about Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather music video controversy.

    Why is Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather music video controversial?

    Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Feather had ignited a major controversy. Its provocative imagery and the fact that it was filmed inside the Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Brooklyn. The video, which features scenes of scantily clad dancing at an altar and men dramatically dying over Carpenter, led to the dismissal of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, the church’s pastor, for allowing the filming to take place. This incident has become part of a much larger issue, as a subpoena was recently issued regarding business dealings between Gigantiello and New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief of staff, Fran Carone, both longtime friends.

    The uproar began last year when the Diocese of Brooklyn expressed shock over the video’s sexually provocative content. Gigantiello claimed he believed the video would only be filmed outside the church. He added that he was unaware of the provocative scenes shot inside. Following the scandal, Gigantiello was stripped of his administrative duties. This includes his role as the Diocese’s vicar for development, which he had held for 15 years.

    The controversy deepened recently when federal investigators subpoenaed the church, reportedly focusing on Gigantiello’s ties to Mayor Adams. The New York Post hinted that Carpenter’s Feather video, and its connection to the church, may have sparked the investigation. Diocese officials have remained tight-lipped, issuing a statement saying they are cooperating with law enforcement. However, they have declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

    During a concert at Madison Square Garden, Carpenter cheekily addressed the situation. As seen in a viral clip on X, she joked with the crowd, “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…” Meanwhile, her video remains a hot topic on social media, with almost 100 million views on YouTube.

    Disheeta Maheshwari

    Disheeta is an SEO Contributing Writer for ComingSoon, with over three years of experience in creating engaging and optimized content. A graduate with honors in Political Science and Economics, she brings a unique analytical perspective to her writing. Disheeta is passionate about movies, coffee, and traveling, constantly seeking new experiences to inspire her work.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Selena Gomez & Edgar Ramirez Relationship Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment3 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks3 days ago
    Exclusive Goebbels and the Führer Clip Shows Hitler’s Crucial WWII Mistake
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Enough Sleep
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Who is Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend? Jenna Barber’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    General Hospital Recast: Who Replaced Tristan Riggs’ Aiden Spencer & Why?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Rob Lowe Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does He Make?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Dame Dash’s Fiancee? Raquel Horn’s Job & Kids
    ComingSoon14 hours ago
    9-1-1: What Happened to Chimney? Death Speculation Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Big Brother 26 POV Spoilers: Who Won Power of Veto in Week 11?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    What Happened to Amanda Abbington on Strictly? BBC Apology Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King3 days ago
    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release Dates Announced
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson8 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Mel Gibson Gives Updates on Passion of the Christ 2, Lethal Weapon 5
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Has Netflix Canceled The Circle or Renewed it for Season 8?
    ComingSoon14 hours ago
    Who Is Angel Reese Dating? Boyfriend & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    R-Truth Responds to The Miz’s Shocking Betrayal on WWE RAW
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Chucky Season 4: Why Has It Been Canceled?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy