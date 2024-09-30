Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather Music Video Controversy Explained

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Feather has become the center of controversy, stirring debates over its provocative content and choice of filming location. The video’s unexpected connection to ongoing investigations involving high-profile figures has only fueled the conversation.

Why is Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather music video controversial?

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Feather had ignited a major controversy. Its provocative imagery and the fact that it was filmed inside the Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Brooklyn. The video, which features scenes of scantily clad dancing at an altar and men dramatically dying over Carpenter, led to the dismissal of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, the church’s pastor, for allowing the filming to take place. This incident has become part of a much larger issue, as a subpoena was recently issued regarding business dealings between Gigantiello and New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief of staff, Fran Carone, both longtime friends.

The uproar began last year when the Diocese of Brooklyn expressed shock over the video’s sexually provocative content. Gigantiello claimed he believed the video would only be filmed outside the church. He added that he was unaware of the provocative scenes shot inside. Following the scandal, Gigantiello was stripped of his administrative duties. This includes his role as the Diocese’s vicar for development, which he had held for 15 years.

The controversy deepened recently when federal investigators subpoenaed the church, reportedly focusing on Gigantiello’s ties to Mayor Adams. The New York Post hinted that Carpenter’s Feather video, and its connection to the church, may have sparked the investigation. Diocese officials have remained tight-lipped, issuing a statement saying they are cooperating with law enforcement. However, they have declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

During a concert at Madison Square Garden, Carpenter cheekily addressed the situation. As seen in a viral clip on X, she joked with the crowd, “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…” Meanwhile, her video remains a hot topic on social media, with almost 100 million views on YouTube.

