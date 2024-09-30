Open in App
    What Happened to Fred Warner? NFL Injury Update

    By Apoorv Rastogi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049H2M_0vojmpSC00

    The San Francisco 49ers finally bounced back from their two-game losing streak on Sunday after soundly defeating the New England Patriots 30-13. Having opened their 2024 NFL season with a victory against the New York Jets, the 49ers went on to suffer consecutive losses in their subsequent two matches. Nevertheless, San Francisco’s return to form also coincided with a major setback in the form of Fred Warner’s injury. But what actually happened to the 27-year-old linebacker?

    Here are all the details regarding the NFL veteran’s latest ailment, including available information on his return.

    How did Fred Warner get injured playing football?

    Fred Warner reportedly sustained an ankle injury in his side’s win against the Patriots.

    Having contributed greatly to a successful touchdown earlier, Warner was seen heading toward his locker room during the closing moments of the first half. The versatile linebacker seemingly hurt his ankle during a play in the latter period of the second quarter. Warner made an attempt to return to the pitch and was seen warming up on the sidelines. However, his damaged physical condition ultimately caused Warner to sit out the remainder of the game.

    When will Fred Warner return to play NFL?

    At the time of writing, the extent of Fred Warner’s injury remains unknown. Nevertheless, the California-born footballer has been scheduled to undergo an MRI.

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided more updates regarding Fred Warner’s injury since. While talking to David Bonillan of 49erswebzone.com, Shanahan stated, “I know Fred tried to go, came out in third quarter and tried to go, but didn’t feel like he could.”

    Despite his premature exit, Warner did not seem much concerned about his rattled state. “I would have been out there if I could have been,” the American linebacker said in a post-game interview. “If I could have been out there, I would have been. We’ll get more information as we go, with scans and all that, but I feel good right now.”

    The injury-ridden San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals in their fifth NFL fixture of the ongoing term.

    Apoorv Rastogi

    Apoorv is an SEO Contributing Writer for ComingSoon. A dedicated cinephile inside and out, Apoorv's passion for content creation motivated him to ditch the software sector in favour of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He is also an avid sports enthusiast, with football topping his favorites list.

