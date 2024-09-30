Who Is Keegan Bradley’s Wife? Jillian Stacey’s Job & Relationship History

Keegan Bradley has been making headlines for his team’s smashing victory at the Presidents Cup. While fans are well-acquainted with the star golfer’s achievements in the game, they are curious about his personal life. So, who is Bradley’s wife, and what does she do for a living?

Here is everything you need to know about Keegan Bradley’s partner, her job, and the couple’s relationship history.

Who is Keegan Bradley married to?

Keegan Bradley’s wife is Jillian Stacey.

Stacey appeared alongside Bradley in an episode of the documentary Full Swing. The couple discussed the golfer’s dreams and his participation in numerous tournaments in the show.

What is Jillian Stacey’s job?

As of now, details of Jillian Stacey’s professional career are unknown.

Born on October 29, 1987, in Vermont, Stacey pursued her schooling at Hartford High School. She then attended Eastern Connecticut State University to complete her studies. Although her professional occupation isn’t public knowledge, she is reportedly involved in philanthropic work. Additionally, Stacey is interested in sports as she attends the New England Patriots football matches and Boston Red Sox baseball games.

Keegan Bradley and Jillian Stacey’s relationship history

Keegan Bradley and Jillian Stacey first met in 2012. After three years of dating, the golfer proposed to Stacey and requested that she be his caddy before the Par 3 Contest. Stacey shared this moment on her Instagram to express her excitement.

In December 2016, the couple tied the knot, followed by a honeymoon to Italy. The couple announced the arrival of their first child on November 13, 2017, whom they named Logan James. After a few years, their second child, Cooper, was born. Stacey has been highly supportive of her husband’s career, as is reflected in her attendance at her husband’s important events, like his victory in the Travelers Championship 2023 and the Ryder Cup.

