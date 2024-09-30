How Is Sabrina Carpenter Connected to Eric Adams’ Indictment?

The recent indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sparked discussions that unexpectedly involve singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter. As the case unfolds, the connection between Carpenter and Adams is drawing attention. Many are questioning how Carpenter’s work may be intertwined with the unfolding political drama.

Sabrina Carpenter has recently found herself in the spotlight for her connection to the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. During her recent performance at Madison Square Garden, she humorously addressed the rumors, asking the audience, “Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…?” This playful comment acknowledged the speculation linking her music video for “Feather” to the political controversy.

It appears the conversation around the indictment intensified after the investigation into the production of her “Feather” music video. The video, filmed in the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, sparked outrage upon its release in October 2023 due to its graphic and provocative imagery. It prompted the Diocese of Brooklyn to express its disapproval. The backlash resulted in the demotion of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who had permitted Carpenter to shoot the video at the church. In response, the pop singer stated that they got approval to shoot in advance. She further said, “Jesus was a carpenter.” (via Variety)

Amid the controversy, federal investigators have turned their attention to Gigantiello’s ties with Adams and his former chief of staff, Frank Carone. Subpoenas regarding the church’s business dealings were issued, as per the New York Post. This reportedly suggests that the investigation into corruption may have been triggered by the fallout from Carpenter’s music video.

Eric Adams is facing indictment due to a federal corruption investigation. The specific charges have not yet been revealed since the indictment was sealed. However, the investigation reportedly involves allegations that Adams and his campaign accepted illegal donations from the Turkish government. Despite these issues, Adams maintains his innocence. The mayor stated that he expected to become a “target” for standing up for New Yorkers, according to The New York Times.

