Who is Kris Kristofferson’s Wife? Lisa Meyers’ Job & Kids

Country star Kris Kristofferson passed away leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. Many are curious to know more about his personal life, especially the women who supported him throughout his career. So, who is Kris Kristofferson’s wife and what does she do for a living?

Here is everything you need to know about the legendary musician and actor’s partner, her job, and their kids.

Who is Kris Kristofferson’s wife?

Kris Kristofferson’s wife is Lisa Meyers.

The couple’s first meeting took place in a Malibu gym in 1982 post Kristofferson’s separation from his second wife Rita Coolidge. Sparks began to fly and the two began a romantic relationship. The following year, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Pepperdine University chapel (via People).

What is Lisa Meyers’ job?

Lisa Meyers is an attorney.

She attained her degree in law from Pepperdine University in Malibu. After completing her education, Meyers decided to practice as an attorney.

How many kids do Kris Kristofferson and Lisa Meyers have?

Kris Kristofferson and Lisa Meyers are proud parents to eight kids.

The couple welcomed their first child on October 7, 1983, whom they named Jesse. In 1985, their second son, Jody was born. In 1988, the duo announced the arrival of their third child, Johnny. Further, on November 1, 1990, they welcomed their first and only daughter, Kelly Marie. In 1994, their youngest child, Blake was born. Additionally, Meyers became a stepmother to her husband’s three kids from his previous marriages, Tracy, Kris, and Casey.

Ritika Singh

A writer who believes in writing simple yet creative stories which appeals every section of the audience. Ritika is a movie and series buff who enjoys watching content from mainstream to niche with a specific liking towards Hindi Cinema. There is a firm opinion that good movies can make lives better.