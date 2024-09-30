Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ComingSoon

    Megalopolis Box Office Flops While The Wild Robot Wins at Opening Weekend

    By Anubhav Chaudhry,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdBST_0voYiqUY00

    Megalopolis opened with a disappointing $4 million at the domestic box office, despite boasting a star-studded cast and direction by Francis Ford Coppola. The film currently holds a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 55 out of 100 on Metacritic based on early reviews. If this box office trend continues, Megalopolis may become one of Coppola’s biggest financial missteps, following negative reactions from both critics and audiences.

    Megalopolis flops at domestic box office with $4 million opening

    Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, debuted with a discouraging $4 million at the domestic box office. The film, which had a reported production budget of $120 million, seems to have failed to meet expectations.

    Despite the involvement of major stars and IMAX screenings, the film received a D+ CinemaScore, indicating poor audience reception. This weak debut places Megalopolis well below other recent releases.

    The film faced negative reviews from early screenings, which likely contributed to its poor opening. Lionsgate, the distributor, had limited financial involvement, meaning the primary financial risk rested with Coppola. Audience demographics reportedly showed that 61% of attendees were drawn to the film because of Coppola’s reputation.

    Megalopolis features Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, and others.

    The Wild Robot tops domestic box office charts in its opening weekend

    In contrast, The Wild Robot, an animated film from DreamWorks, opened with $35 million, taking the top spot at the domestic box office. Audiences well-received the film, which features the voices of Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal, and gave it an A CinemaScore.

    This strong opening ranks The Wild Robot as the third-highest September debut for an animated movie. The Wild Robot benefitted from strong marketing efforts, including appearances at major events and a robust social media presence. IMAX and Premium Large Format screenings accounted for 43% of its revenue (via Deadline). The film is based on a popular children’s book, which contributed to its appeal among families.

    Anubhav Chaudhry

    Anubhav Chaudhry is a Content Writer and Editor at ComingSoon.net, combining his love for cinema, music, and superheroes with sharp search optimization skills. When he's not dissecting films or series, he's either cheering on his favorite football team or diving into a streaming marathon. His writing? A savvy blend of SEO expertise and entertainment geekery!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inside Out 2 Has 2nd Best Disney+ Debut Ever
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Megalopolis Review: What on Earth Is This?!
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    What Products Will Be Affected by the Dockworkers Port Strike?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Exclusive Goebbels and the Führer Clip Shows Hitler’s Crucial WWII Mistake
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Who Is Dame Dash’s Fiancee? Raquel Horn’s Job & Kids
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Mira Murati Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does She Make?
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Who Died on Chicago PD Season 12? Emily Martel?
    ComingSoon2 hours ago
    Tobin Bell Confirms Role in Saw XI: ‘John Kramer Is Not Done’
    ComingSoon19 hours ago
    Who is Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend? Jenna Barber’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Despicable Me 4 Peacock Streaming Release Date Set
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Exclusive American Homeboy Trailer Previews Documentary About Mexican American Culture
    ComingSoon15 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Who Is Mason Rudolph’s Girlfriend? Dating History Explained
    ComingSoon5 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Wheel of Fortune Bonus Puzzle Answer Today for October 2024
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Exclusive Twisters Clip Breaks Down the Creation of Terrifying Sounds
    ComingSoon20 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Final Jeopardy Today October 2, 2024 – Question, Answer, Wages & Winner
    ComingSoon12 hours ago
    Has Netflix Canceled The Circle or Renewed it for Season 8?
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Kate McKinnon & Jackie Abbott Dating Rumors Explained
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Mel Gibson Gives Updates on Passion of the Christ 2, Lethal Weapon 5
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Velma Trailer Unveils First Look at Max Halloween Special
    ComingSoon13 hours ago
    Better Man Teaser Trailer: Robbie Williams Becomes a Monkey in Biopic Musical
    ComingSoon17 hours ago
    Is There a The Circle Season 7 Episode 14 Release Date or Has It Ended?
    ComingSoon15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy