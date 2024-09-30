Megalopolis Box Office Flops While The Wild Robot Wins at Opening Weekend

Megalopolis opened with a disappointing $4 million at the domestic box office, despite boasting a star-studded cast and direction by Francis Ford Coppola. The film currently holds a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 55 out of 100 on Metacritic based on early reviews. If this box office trend continues, Megalopolis may become one of Coppola’s biggest financial missteps, following negative reactions from both critics and audiences.

Megalopolis flops at domestic box office with $4 million opening

Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, debuted with a discouraging $4 million at the domestic box office. The film, which had a reported production budget of $120 million, seems to have failed to meet expectations.

Despite the involvement of major stars and IMAX screenings, the film received a D+ CinemaScore, indicating poor audience reception. This weak debut places Megalopolis well below other recent releases.

The film faced negative reviews from early screenings, which likely contributed to its poor opening. Lionsgate, the distributor, had limited financial involvement, meaning the primary financial risk rested with Coppola. Audience demographics reportedly showed that 61% of attendees were drawn to the film because of Coppola’s reputation.

Megalopolis features Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, and others.

The Wild Robot tops domestic box office charts in its opening weekend

In contrast, The Wild Robot, an animated film from DreamWorks, opened with $35 million, taking the top spot at the domestic box office. Audiences well-received the film, which features the voices of Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal, and gave it an A CinemaScore.

This strong opening ranks The Wild Robot as the third-highest September debut for an animated movie. The Wild Robot benefitted from strong marketing efforts, including appearances at major events and a robust social media presence. IMAX and Premium Large Format screenings accounted for 43% of its revenue (via Deadline). The film is based on a popular children’s book, which contributed to its appeal among families.

