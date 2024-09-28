What Happened to Bijan Robinson? NFL Injury Update

Bijan Robinson’s recent injury has caused concern among Atlanta Falcons fans and analysts alike. After an impressive start to his sophomore season, the star running back’s sudden appearance on the injury report has left many wondering how this could affect his performance and the Falcons’ offense in the 2024 NFL season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bijan Robinson’s injury, his potential return, and what it means for the Falcons moving forward.

How did Bijan Robinson get injured while playing football?

Bijan Robinson sustained a shoulder injury while practicing with the Atlanta Falcons before their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (via NBC News).

Bijan Robinson sustained his shoulder injury during a non-contact practice session, which limited his participation in team workouts. This marked the first time he appeared on the injury report during the 2024 season. His injury raised concerns due to his critical role as the Falcons’ starting running back.

Robinson’s injury is notable because of the physical demands of his position. Running backs frequently experience high levels of contact, which makes them susceptible to shoulder injuries. Although the Falcons have not disclosed the exact details of the play that caused Bijan Robinson’s injury, their training staff is closely monitoring him to ensure a proper recovery.

Will Bijan Robinson play for the Atlanta Falcons?

As of now, it remains uncertain whether Bijan Robinson will be available to play for the Atlanta Falcons in their upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints.

Robinson was a limited participant in practice after suffering his shoulder injury, indicating that the team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery. His status will likely be determined closer to game day. This will depend on how well he responds to treatment and whether he can handle the physical demands of the game.

The Falcons are eager to have Robinson available due to his crucial role in their offense. In his second NFL season, he has accumulated 196 rushing yards on 48 carries, scoring one touchdown. If he cannot play, the Falcons will likely rely on backup Tyler Allgeier. While Allgeier has proven capable, he does not possess the same dynamic skill set as Robinson.

