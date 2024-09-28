What Happened to Malik Nabers? NFL Injury Scare Explained

Malik Nabers’ recent injury has sparked significant concern among New York Giants fans and analysts. His impressive start to the season made him a key player in the Giants’ offense, but the concussion has left many questioning how it will impact the remainder of his 2024 NFL campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about Malik Nabers’ injury, his recovery timeline, and what it means for the Giants moving forward.

Did Malik Nabers get injured playing football?

Malik Nabers, the New York Giants’ rookie wide receiver, suffered a concussion during a Thursday Night Football game against the Cowboys on September 26, 2024 (via Fox Sports).

With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Nabers took a hard fall while trying to catch a pass on a critical fourth-down play. He stretched for the ball with Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs in coverage and hit the ground awkwardly. It appeared that he struck his head during the fall. He was slow to get up and was immediately attended to by Giants’ medical personnel.

After being evaluated, Nabers was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game. Before his injury, Nabers excelled with 12 catches for 115 yards, his second straight game with over 100 receiving yards. This injury was a significant setback for the Giants’ offense and contributed to their 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

When will Malik Nabers return to play NFL?

Malik Nabers’ return to the NFL will depend on how quickly he progresses through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Nabers’ injury happened on a Thursday night, giving him extra recovery time before the Giants’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on October 6, 2024. The coaching staff is monitoring his progress daily, but there is no specific timeline for his return. While players usually miss at least one game after a concussion, Nabers’ quick recovery could allow him to return sooner.

Despite the uncertainty, Nabers reassured fans post-game by sharing that he’s “all good.” His positive outlook, paired with the extended recovery window, increases the likelihood of a timely return. However, his clearance to play will ultimately depend on his progress through the protocol and approval from the team’s medical staff.

Vritti Johar

Vritti Johar currently holds the position of an SEO Content Writer at ComingSoon.net, where she combines her passion for cinema with her skills in content creation. Outside of her professional endeavors, Vritti enjoys delving into the realms of art and photography, further nurturing her creative spirit.