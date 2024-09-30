Open in App
    Deadpool: Samurai Cliffhanger Teases New Wolverine Deadpool Variant

    By Nick Valdez,

    2 days ago

    Deadpool: Samurai is now in the midst of Season 2, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing a new Wolverine influenced Deadpool variant. Deadpool & Wolverine made bank across theaters earlier this Summer, and Deadpool fever has been at a high as a result. One of the effects of this success led to the return of Deadpool: Samurai, which has made its comeback for a second season of new chapters two years after the miniseries originally came to an end. The manga has been setting the stage for its new arc, and is opening up the multiverse to a whole new kind of threat.

    Deadpool: Samurai has been steadily revealing more of what fans can expect to see in Season 2 as Deadpool has returned to Japan. Coming back for revenge after thinking the Yakuza had killed his Samurai Squad teammate Sakura Spider , Deadpool has soon found how much Japan has changed after the criminal organizations have started to draw powers from Marvel's most famous characters. But with the end of the newest chapter, it turns out that Deadpool's next big foe is going to be himself...a Wolverine influenced version of himself from another universe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyWbQ_0vpIpzXt00
    (Photo:

    A Wolverine Deapool variant teased in Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 19

    - Shueisha / Marvel)

    What Happens in Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 19?

    Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 19 continues Deadpool and Loki's tag team against the Yakuza, and they are struggling as each of the criminals have been drawing abilities from popular Marvel characters like Agatha Harkness (which falls in line with the recent release of Agatha All Along on Disney+). It's soon revealed that Sakura Spider has thankfully not been killed , and has been fine the entire time. It turns out she had also been contacted by Tony Stark about the death of a Spider-Man in Japan, but wasn't the actual death. So as far as Deadpool is concerned, everything's fine.

    But then the real threat appears as the chapter comes to an end. After defeating the Yakuza, a portal opens up above them and a Deadpool variant reveals himself. After previously revealing to the audience that they were going to be the big villains for Season 2 (which also fully brings Deadpool: Samurai into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse of stories ) in a previous chapter, this multiversal Deadpool reveals themself to Deadpool and the new Samurai Squad that they are actively messing with the multiverse. But are refusing to elaborate as to why to keep readers interested.

    Who Is the Wolverine Deadpool?

    Teasing that the other Deadpools are too busy, one Deadpool has already broken through to their universe. The final page of the chapter then reveals a Deadpool glove with Wolverine's famous claws sticking out of it. It's going to be a full Wolverine version of Deadpool, and that makes a lot of sense given that Deadpool: Samurai' s return had ben sparked by the Deadpool & Wolverine film release in the first place. This is a variant that might have been seen before, but will likely get more exploration with its appearance in the manga.

    The multiversal Deadpools being the main villain for Deadpool: Samurai Season 2 tease that there will be all sorts of shenanigans coming to the manga's future, and this is going to be far from the only variant we'll get to see in action before it's all over. But with how wacky the Deadpool: Samurai version of the character has been thus far, it's hard to tell just how serious of a threat this next major variant take on the character will be. There's a good chance they'll be sticking around for longer than expected too.

