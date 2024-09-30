Open in App
    The Legend of Vox Machina Is Finally Free to Watch

    By Megan Peters,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQw8N_0vpIpwti00

    When it comes to Dungeons & Dragons, there are some shows you cannot afford to miss, and The Legend of Vox Machina is up there. Created in 2022, the animated series brings the colorful world of Critical Role to life. With two seasons under its belt, The Legend of Vox Machina is eyeing a comeback this fall with season three. And to hype the big premiere, you can finally watch The Legend of Vox Machina for free.

    Yes, that is right. Free . Amazon Prime has uploaded the first two seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina for free on YouTube. But of course, it is only available for a limited time.

    What Is the Legend of Vox Machina?

    As you can see here, Amazon Prime has created a playlist that contains every episode of The Legend of Vox Machina to date. Both seasons one and two are available to binge, but the free-to-watch period is limited. Netizens will be able to watch The Legend of Vox Machina until October 3. This date marks the release of the show's third season, so Amazon Studios wants to bring traffic back to its own site at that point.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XvGu_0vpIpwti00
    (Photo: Amazon Studios)

    If you have not checked out The Legend of Vox Machina , there has never been a better time to check it out. The show is free to watch now, so that hurdle has been cleared. Of course, some netizens can peep The Legend of Vox Machina for free on Amazon if they sign up for a free trial at the site. The trial gives fans 30-days of access to Prime for free, so if all else fails, you can rely on on this trial to binge The Legend of Vox Machina once this offer ends.

    What Is Next for Critical Role?

    With two seasons streaming for free, the Critical Role fandom is keeping an eye on its upcoming season. The Legend of Vox Machina season three was order before the show dropped season two which signals its success . During a fan event, actor and executive producer Sam Riegel suggested The Legend of Vox Machina has lots of life left. In fact, it could span for five seasons or so if ratings hold up.

    And once The Legend of Vox Machina is finished, well - there is more to come for Critical Role . The Dungeons & Dragons web-series surfaced in March 2015 and quickly became a hit. The show, in tandem with projects like Stranger Things , helped put the TTRPG on the map once more in America. From books to game guides, Critical Role has spun off in a number of ways, and that includes TV programming. After all, Critical Role Productions has announced a new animated TV series, Might Nein, which will cover the web-series' second campaign. So as long as the fandom is backing Critical Role , its projects could stay on the air for years to come.

    What do you think about The Legend of Vox Machina ? Are you caught up with the D&D series? Give me a shout at @ meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X ( Twitter ) and Instagram .

