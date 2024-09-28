Open in App
    Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 Announced

    By Evan Valentine,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxGMM_0vnALdDt00

    When Frieren: Beyond Journey's End premiered in late 2023, the highly anticipated anime adaptation was one that presented a unique plot to anime fans. While the series has its fair share of battles in it, Frieren's story is one that examines the idea of mortality and what an immortal being must do to understand the mortals around here. Following the first season finale, Studio Madhouse was tight-lipped regarding renewing the series for a second season but the day has come my anime friends. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has officially announced that a season two is in the works to continue the fan-favorite series.

    Frieren's story begins in quite a unique way, as anime fans are dropped into a world where the "big bad", aka the Demon King, has already been defeated. Thanks to the immortal elf and her comrades spending years dedicated to defeating the evil lord, they found themselves basking in both their accomplishment and the adulations of those they saved. While their adventures were a considerable amount of time for the mortals, like Himmel, that partook in them, they were effectively a blink of an eye for Frieren, whose lifespan makes her detached from those around her. Returning to see Himmel right before he died, the stage was set for the sorceress to learn more about herself, and humanity, as she travels the world.

    Frieren Season 2 Confirmed

    In a new statement accompanying the season two announcement, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe celebrated the renewal. The statement released for the anime update reads as such, "It has been decided that a second season of the TV anime will be produced! We owe it all to everyone who has supported us. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved in the anime who has made this wonderful anime. As a viewer, I look forward to Frieren's journey as she sets off again. We hope you will continue to support Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ."

    Studio Madhouse Will Return

    In the anime world, a production house returning to an anime for new seasons isn't always a given. In fact, Studio Madhouse itself has a past work that perfectly demonstrated that studios won't necessarily stick around for a series in the future. One-Punch Man originally saw Madhouse taking on Saitama's first season but handing the keys to J.C. Staff for season two and beyond. While not Madhouse-related, Wit Studio left Attack on Titan following the third season's finale, as Studio MAPPA came on board to finish out the Scout Regiment's story.

    Madhouse returning to Frieren's anime adaptation will be good news for those who followed the fan-favorite anime. On top of adeptly handling the introspective series, the production house has long been a big name in the anime medium. Alongside the previously mentioned first season of One-Punch Man , Madhouse has created works including Overlord, Trigun, Hajime no Ippo, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note , and too many other series to list.

    Frieren's Manga Continues

    If you're dying for your Frieren fix and don't want to wait for season two, the manga is releasing new chapters on a steady clip. While the series recently went on a brief hiatus, the elf's journey has picked up the pace thanks to its return. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is available to read online thanks to Viz Media so if you want to explore past the anime or simply see what anime fans are talking about, the option is there.

    Want to see what the future holds for Frieren and her band of adventurers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Beyond Journey's End.

