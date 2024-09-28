Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2024

With October just a few days away, many streaming services are preparing for a brand new month of movie and TV additions to keep subscribers' watchlists filled. This week, the streaming service sent out its monthly newsletter for October, revealing every single title on its way to the lineup.
October will see most of the CBS prime time shows return to the air, which means new episodes of those shows will be hitting Paramount+ . Shows returning (and streaming) include Tracker , NCIS , Ghosts , and more.
With Halloween at the end of the month, Paramount+ is loading up on horror titles on October 1st. There are eight Friday the 13th movies being added to Paramount+ that day, in addition to six Hellraiser films, Resident Evil , Sleepy Hollow , Bram Stoker's Dracula , Jennifer's Body and Oculus .
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ October additions below!
October 1st
28 Weeks Later
30 Days of Night
A Simple Plan
All About the Benjamins
All the Wrong Ingredients
Allegiant
Almost Famous
Along Came a Spider
American Psycho
Amistad
Antlers
Arena Wars
Bad Behaviour
Best Defense
Black Rock
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Buried
Chaplin
Chocolat
Cliffhanger
Coach Carter
Colombiana
Days of Heaven
Deliver Us from Evil
Desperado
Divergent
Django Unchained
Downhill Racer
Dying of the Light
Eastern Promises
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Elizabethtown
Enough
Escape from Alcatraz
Eyes Wide Shut
Fear (1990)
Fido
Finding Neverland
Flatliners (1990)
Fools Rush In
Freedom Writers
Fresh (2022)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th: Part II
Friday the 13th: Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Frozen River
Galaxy Quest
Gothika
Hard Eight
Heat (1995)
Heaven Can Wait
Hell or High Water
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Hide and Seek
Hugo
Hustle & Flow
Imagine That
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Insurgent
Jawbreaker
Jennifer's Body
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Juice
Just My Luck
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Life
Little Women (1994)
Love Story
Maggie's Plan
Marathon Man
Margin Call
Men, Women & Children
Mirrors
Monstrous
Mud
Obsessed
Oculus
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Only Lovers Left Alive
Orphan
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride And Glory
Private Parts
Prospect
Queen of The Damned
Re: Uniting
Resident Evil
Road Trip
Runaway Jury
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
School Ties
Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
Scrooged
Set it Off: Director's Cut
Sleepy Hollow
Smallfoot
Snakes On a Plane
Southpaw
Spanglish
Spawn
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Stir of Echoes
Surviving Christmas
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Swingers
Team America: World Police
The Belko Experiment
The Blob
The Core
The Day After Tomorrow
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Gambler
The General's Daughter
The Girl in the Pool
The Green Inferno
The Hours
The Ladies Man
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Midnight Meat Train
The Negotiator
The Net
The Orphanage
The Running Man
The Stepford Wives
The Truman Show
The Wash
The Wicker Man (2006)
This One's for the Ladies
Three Days of the Condor
Training Day
True Grit (2010)
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vantage Point
We Own the Night
Weird Science
Wild Eyed and Wicked
Wild Things
Willard (2003)
October 2nd
Monster High: The Series (Season 1)
October 7th
American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special
October 8th
An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley
October 9th
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures
October 10th
SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp
In this new SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special, "Kreepaway Kamp," SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one.
October 13th
Tracker (Season 2 premiere)
October 14th
NCIS (Season 22 premiere)
NCIS: Origins premiere
October 15th
FBI (Season 7 premiere)
FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)
FBI True season 5 premiere
Audiences get an insider's look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI every day. You think you know the case, but you've never heard them told like this.
October 16th
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)
Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)
October 17th
Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere
Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)
October 18th
Blue Bloods (Season 14 return for final episodes)
Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)
S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)
October 20th
The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)
October 21st
Poppa's House premiere
The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)
October 22nd
Tale of Tales
October 24th
Star Trek: Lower Decks final season premiere
The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos must contend with space potholes, an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. The final season of this Paramount+ original celebrates this crew of underdogs who are dangerously close to leaving the lower decks for strange new Starfleet roles.
October 25th
Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 premiere
A new generation of Transformers robots-the first to be born on Earth-joins together with the humans who welcome and care for them, redefining what it means to be a family. In season three, a giant-size dome divides the town of Witwicky and traps the Decepticons inside, but it can't hold them forever.
October 27th
Lioness season 2 premiere
As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.
October 28th
Ezra
In this film, Max (Bobby Canavale) is a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert DeNiro) and struggling to co-parent his autistic son, Ezra. Forced to confront difficult decisions about his son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a transformative cross-country road trip.
Treasure
Ruth, an American journalist compelled by the fall of the Iron Curtain, travels to Poland with her father, a Holocaust survivor, to visit his childhood town.
October 29th
The Man Who Knew Infinity
October 31st
Camp X-Ray