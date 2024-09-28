Open in App
    Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2024

    By Charlie Ridgely,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cahyd_0vn64ivr00

    With October just a few days away, many streaming services are preparing for a brand new month of movie and TV additions to keep subscribers' watchlists filled. This week, the streaming service sent out its monthly newsletter for October, revealing every single title on its way to the lineup.

    October will see most of the CBS prime time shows return to the air, which means new episodes of those shows will be hitting Paramount+ . Shows returning (and streaming) include Tracker , NCIS , Ghosts , and more.

    With Halloween at the end of the month, Paramount+ is loading up on horror titles on October 1st. There are eight Friday the 13th movies being added to Paramount+ that day, in addition to six Hellraiser films, Resident Evil , Sleepy Hollow , Bram Stoker's Dracula , Jennifer's Body and Oculus .

    You can check out the full list of Paramount+ October additions below!

    October 1st

    28 Weeks Later
    30 Days of Night
    A Simple Plan
    All About the Benjamins
    All the Wrong Ingredients
    Allegiant
    Almost Famous
    Along Came a Spider
    American Psycho
    Amistad
    Antlers
    Arena Wars
    Bad Behaviour
    Best Defense
    Black Rock
    Bram Stoker's Dracula
    Buried
    Chaplin
    Chocolat
    Cliffhanger
    Coach Carter
    Colombiana
    Days of Heaven
    Deliver Us from Evil
    Desperado
    Divergent
    Django Unchained
    Downhill Racer
    Dying of the Light
    Eastern Promises
    Eddie Murphy: Raw
    Elizabethtown
    Enough
    Escape from Alcatraz
    Eyes Wide Shut
    Fear (1990)
    Fido
    Finding Neverland
    Flatliners (1990)
    Fools Rush In
    Freedom Writers
    Fresh (2022)
    Friday the 13th (1980)
    Friday the 13th: Part II
    Friday the 13th: Part III
    Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
    Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
    Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
    Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
    Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
    Frozen River
    Galaxy Quest
    Gothika
    Hard Eight
    Heat (1995)
    Heaven Can Wait
    Hell or High Water
    Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
    Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
    Hellraiser V: Inferno
    Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
    Hellraiser VII: Deader
    Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
    Hide and Seek
    Hugo
    Hustle & Flow
    Imagine That
    Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
    Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
    Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
    Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
    Insurgent
    Jawbreaker
    Jennifer's Body
    John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
    John Grisham's The Rainmaker
    Juice
    Just My Luck
    Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
    Life
    Little Women (1994)
    Love Story
    Maggie's Plan
    Marathon Man
    Margin Call
    Men, Women & Children
    Mirrors
    Monstrous
    Mud
    Obsessed
    Oculus
    Once Upon A Time In Mexico
    Only Lovers Left Alive
    Orphan
    Planes, Trains and Automobiles
    Pride And Glory
    Private Parts
    Prospect
    Queen of The Damned
    Re: Uniting
    Resident Evil
    Road Trip
    Runaway Jury
    Scary Movie 3
    Scary Movie 4
    School Ties
    Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
    Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
    Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
    Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
    Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
    Scrooged
    Set it Off: Director's Cut
    Sleepy Hollow
    Smallfoot
    Snakes On a Plane
    Southpaw
    Spanglish
    Spawn
    Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
    Stephen King's Silver Bullet
    Stephen King's Thinner
    Stir of Echoes
    Surviving Christmas
    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Swingers
    Team America: World Police
    The Belko Experiment
    The Blob
    The Core
    The Day After Tomorrow
    The Exorcism of Emily Rose
    The Gambler
    The General's Daughter
    The Girl in the Pool
    The Green Inferno
    The Hours
    The Ladies Man
    The Legend of Zorro
    The Little Vampire
    The Midnight Meat Train
    The Negotiator
    The Net
    The Orphanage
    The Running Man
    The Stepford Wives
    The Truman Show
    The Wash
    The Wicker Man (2006)
    This One's for the Ladies
    Three Days of the Condor
    Training Day
    True Grit (2010)
    Universal Soldier
    Vampire in Brooklyn
    Vantage Point
    We Own the Night
    Weird Science
    Wild Eyed and Wicked
    Wild Things
    Willard (2003)

    October 2nd

    Monster High: The Series (Season 1)

    October 7th

    American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

    October 8th

    An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley

    October 9th

    Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)
    Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
    Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!
    Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures

    October 10th

    SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp
    In this new SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special, "Kreepaway Kamp," SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one.

    October 13th

    Tracker (Season 2 premiere)

    October 14th

    NCIS (Season 22 premiere)
    NCIS: Origins premiere

    October 15th

    FBI (Season 7 premiere)
    FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)
    FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)

    FBI True season 5 premiere
    Audiences get an insider's look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI every day. You think you know the case, but you've never heard them told like this.

    October 16th

    Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)
    Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)

    October 17th

    Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)
    Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere
    Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)

    October 18th

    Blue Bloods (Season 14 return for final episodes)
    Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)
    S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)

    October 20th

    The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)

    October 21st

    Poppa's House premiere
    The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)

    October 22nd

    Tale of Tales

    October 24th

    Star Trek: Lower Decks final season premiere
    The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos must contend with space potholes, an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. The final season of this Paramount+ original celebrates this crew of underdogs who are dangerously close to leaving the lower decks for strange new Starfleet roles.

    October 25th

    Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 premiere
    A new generation of Transformers robots-the first to be born on Earth-joins together with the humans who welcome and care for them, redefining what it means to be a family. In season three, a giant-size dome divides the town of Witwicky and traps the Decepticons inside, but it can't hold them forever.

    October 27th

    Lioness season 2 premiere
    As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

    October 28th

    Ezra
    In this film, Max (Bobby Canavale) is a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert DeNiro) and struggling to co-parent his autistic son, Ezra. Forced to confront difficult decisions about his son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a transformative cross-country road trip.

    Treasure
    Ruth, an American journalist compelled by the fall of the Iron Curtain, travels to Poland with her father, a Holocaust survivor, to visit his childhood town.

    October 29th

    The Man Who Knew Infinity

    October 31st

    Camp X-Ray

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    LydLaughLove
    1d ago
    Yaaaay elsbeth! Ghosts! Neighborhood!!
