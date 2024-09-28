Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2024

With October just a few days away, many streaming services are preparing for a brand new month of movie and TV additions to keep subscribers' watchlists filled. This week, the streaming service sent out its monthly newsletter for October, revealing every single title on its way to the lineup.

October will see most of the CBS prime time shows return to the air, which means new episodes of those shows will be hitting Paramount+ . Shows returning (and streaming) include Tracker , NCIS , Ghosts , and more.

With Halloween at the end of the month, Paramount+ is loading up on horror titles on October 1st. There are eight Friday the 13th movies being added to Paramount+ that day, in addition to six Hellraiser films, Resident Evil , Sleepy Hollow , Bram Stoker's Dracula , Jennifer's Body and Oculus .

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ October additions below!

October 1st

28 Weeks Later

30 Days of Night

A Simple Plan

All About the Benjamins

All the Wrong Ingredients

Allegiant

Almost Famous

Along Came a Spider

American Psycho

Amistad

Antlers

Arena Wars

Bad Behaviour

Best Defense

Black Rock

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Buried

Chaplin

Chocolat

Cliffhanger

Coach Carter

Colombiana

Days of Heaven

Deliver Us from Evil

Desperado

Divergent

Django Unchained

Downhill Racer

Dying of the Light

Eastern Promises

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elizabethtown

Enough

Escape from Alcatraz

Eyes Wide Shut

Fear (1990)

Fido

Finding Neverland

Flatliners (1990)

Fools Rush In

Freedom Writers

Fresh (2022)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th: Part II

Friday the 13th: Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Frozen River

Galaxy Quest

Gothika

Hard Eight

Heat (1995)

Heaven Can Wait

Hell or High Water

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Hide and Seek

Hugo

Hustle & Flow

Imagine That

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Insurgent

Jawbreaker

Jennifer's Body

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Juice

Just My Luck

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Life

Little Women (1994)

Love Story

Maggie's Plan

Marathon Man

Margin Call

Men, Women & Children

Mirrors

Monstrous

Mud

Obsessed

Oculus

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Only Lovers Left Alive

Orphan

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride And Glory

Private Parts

Prospect

Queen of The Damned

Re: Uniting

Resident Evil

Road Trip

Runaway Jury

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

School Ties

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

Scrooged

Set it Off: Director's Cut

Sleepy Hollow

Smallfoot

Snakes On a Plane

Southpaw

Spanglish

Spawn

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Silver Bullet

Stephen King's Thinner

Stir of Echoes

Surviving Christmas

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Swingers

Team America: World Police

The Belko Experiment

The Blob

The Core

The Day After Tomorrow

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Gambler

The General's Daughter

The Girl in the Pool

The Green Inferno

The Hours

The Ladies Man

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Vampire

The Midnight Meat Train

The Negotiator

The Net

The Orphanage

The Running Man

The Stepford Wives

The Truman Show

The Wash

The Wicker Man (2006)

This One's for the Ladies

Three Days of the Condor

Training Day

True Grit (2010)

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vantage Point

We Own the Night

Weird Science

Wild Eyed and Wicked

Wild Things

Willard (2003)

October 2nd

Monster High: The Series (Season 1)

October 7th

American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

October 8th

An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley

October 9th

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures

October 10th

SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp

In this new SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special, "Kreepaway Kamp," SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one.

October 13th

Tracker (Season 2 premiere)

October 14th

NCIS (Season 22 premiere)

NCIS: Origins premiere

October 15th

FBI (Season 7 premiere)

FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)

FBI True season 5 premiere

Audiences get an insider's look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI every day. You think you know the case, but you've never heard them told like this.

October 16th

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)

Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)

October 17th

Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere

Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)

October 18th

Blue Bloods (Season 14 return for final episodes)

Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)

S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)

October 20th

The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)

October 21st

Poppa's House premiere

The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)

October 22nd

Tale of Tales

October 24th

Star Trek: Lower Decks final season premiere

The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos must contend with space potholes, an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. The final season of this Paramount+ original celebrates this crew of underdogs who are dangerously close to leaving the lower decks for strange new Starfleet roles.

October 25th

Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 premiere

A new generation of Transformers robots-the first to be born on Earth-joins together with the humans who welcome and care for them, redefining what it means to be a family. In season three, a giant-size dome divides the town of Witwicky and traps the Decepticons inside, but it can't hold them forever.

October 27th

Lioness season 2 premiere

As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

October 28th

Ezra

In this film, Max (Bobby Canavale) is a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert DeNiro) and struggling to co-parent his autistic son, Ezra. Forced to confront difficult decisions about his son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a transformative cross-country road trip.

Treasure

Ruth, an American journalist compelled by the fall of the Iron Curtain, travels to Poland with her father, a Holocaust survivor, to visit his childhood town.

October 29th

The Man Who Knew Infinity

October 31st

Camp X-Ray