📅 Comfort ISD shares November 9 board meeting highlights

📅 Comfort ISD shares November board meeting highlights Here’s a quick rundown of what Comfort ISD leaders reported at the November 9, 2026 Board meeting: Events: CISD held Veteran’s Day programs on November 11, 2026 . The 17th annual Retired Teacher’s Luncheon is set for November 18, 2026 , and a Christmas Open House is planned for December 8, 2026 .

CISD held . The is set for , and a is planned for . Academics: Region 20 coordinators are doing monthly campus visits to coach leaders and review data. November 10 was instructional coaching training for principals. On November 13 , while students had parent‑teacher conferences, math teachers attended STEMscopes Math training and Pre‑K teachers had early literacy training.

Region 20 coordinators are doing monthly campus visits to coach leaders and review data. was instructional coaching training for principals. On , while students had parent‑teacher conferences, math teachers attended training and Pre‑K teachers had early literacy training. Safety & communications: The district is in a November IDA window , continuing the Raptor security system roll‑out, preparing for a DVA visit , and testing law enforcement and first responder radio coverage with a walkthrough.

The district is in a , continuing the security system roll‑out, preparing for a , and testing coverage with a walkthrough. Athletics & operations: Volleyball made the UIL playoffs, cross country went to Regionals, and basketball practices have begun. New baseball and softball scoreboards are approved and set for December installation, and a new CHS walk‑in cooler thermostat is in place. These are informational highlights; no specific sign‑ups or forms were listed.

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