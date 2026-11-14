Retiring an obsolete passenger vessel dictates a brutal endpoint: a foreign scrapyard where workers tear apart historic engineering for raw steel.

Florida tourism officials orchestrated a different fate for one of the most famous ships in American maritime history, sacrificing the hull to set an underwater milestone.

Marine crews scuttled the SS United States, sending the 990-foot ocean liner to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

The controlled sinking off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach transformed the retired transatlantic vessel into the largest artificial reef on the planet.

Nov. 11 Operation Sinks 990-Foot Ocean Liner in Gulf of Mexico

The historic ocean liner was deliberately sunk on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, approximately 22 nautical miles southwest of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

It is expected to become the world’s largest artificial reef, replacing the USS Oriskany, an 888-foot aircraft carrier that was sunk off Pensacola in 2006.

The sinking operation began around 1 p.m. Central Time after Okaloosa County moved the deployment up a day due to forecast heavy winds.

The ship remained partially visible for hours before tilting and disappearing beneath the Gulf of Mexico at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

The controlled operation relied on strategically cut openings in the hull and decks to allow water inside. No explosives were used.

Crews had also removed fuel, wiring, glass, other potentially hazardous materials, and objects that could entangle divers before deployment, according to Reuters.

The vessel is expected to rest at a depth of about 180 feet below the surface, with its upper deck approximately 55 to 60 feet underwater.

180-Foot Depth and 60-Foot Upper Deck Anchor Destin Dive Charters

The wreck’s location puts it within reach of boat-based dive operators serving Destin and Fort Walton Beach.

Its upper deck is intended to accommodate certified recreational divers, while the deeper sections extend beyond ordinary recreational diving depths.

The official Destin-Fort Walton Beach diving information page lists local operators and charter businesses that visitors can contact about trips to the wreck.

The destination also advertises dive-and-stay packages, although individual operators should confirm availability, prices, and certification requirements before visitors arrange their trips.

Maryland-based wreck diver Karen Flynn and members of her Atlantic Wreck Divers club had already arranged a charter to visit the site.

“This will just be one more unique, new thing for us to dive,” Flynn told NPR.

The county is hoping similar visitors will spend money on boat charters, diving equipment, accommodation and restaurants.

Tourism director Jennifer Adams told NPR that the county’s existing artificial reefs generate an estimated $10 million to $12 million in annual economic benefits.

Woods Hole Research and Land-Based Museum Anchor Wreck Site

The transformation involved more than a year of preparation in Mobile, Alabama. According to the county’s remediation report, crews cleaned all 128 fuel and lubricant tanks, removed hazardous materials, and opened passages through the ship to support marine life.

The ship’s iconic funnels, radar mast, propeller, and hundreds of other historic artifacts were removed and retained for a planned land-based museum in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.

Researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will also study how marine organisms colonize the wreck and how an ecosystem develops around the structure. The project creates an opportunity to document that process from the beginning.

The SS United States was launched in 1951 and made its maiden voyage in July 1952, setting the transatlantic speed record for a passenger liner. It later carried more than 800 Atlantic crossings before being retired in 1969.

Its former smokestacks and other preserved components are expected to help tell that story at the proposed museum, giving visitors who do not dive another way to experience the ship’s history.

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