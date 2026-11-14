Princess Cruises passengers who try their luck in the casino might want to pay attention to what happens after they finish playing. Unlike some casino operations where players walk away with a printed voucher or cash, Princess uses a system that could leave some cruisers with an unexpected task at the end of their vacation.

The process is relatively simple while passengers are on board. But what happens when someone forgets to collect their winnings before disembarking? It’s a question that could easily slip a cruiser’s mind amid the usual last-day rush of packing, settling accounts, and preparing to leave the ship.

TravelHost cruise expert Dan Kline recently explored the issue during a conversation with fellow cruise host Dennis Post aboard Regal Princess. The two discussed how casino winnings are handled on Princess and Carnival ships and what passengers should understand about the system.

Kline also shared what he learned after asking what happens to money left in a casino account. The answer wasn’t exactly what he expected, and it raises a practical question for anyone who plans to gamble during a cruise: What happens to your money if you don’t remember to cash out?

How Casino Winnings Work on Princess Cruises (1:12)

How Princess Cruises Handles Casino Winnings

Unlike traditional casino operations where players receive vouchers after finishing at a slot machine, Princess Cruises uses an account-based system. Winnings accumulate in the passenger’s casino account rather than being issued as individual slips.

During the video, Kline explained that he and Post had both cashed out their accounts before continuing to play. However, Kline had accumulated approximately $200 in additional winnings and wanted to know what would happen if he forgot to collect the money before the cruise ended.

“I asked the question,” Kline said, explaining what he learned about the process.

According to Kline, passengers who leave money in their casino accounts will eventually receive a check by mail, provided the balance exceeds the minimum amount required. He emphasized that the money doesn’t disappear simply because a passenger leaves the ship.

“That is still your money,” Kline said.

However, there are a few details passengers should understand before relying on that option.

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Don’t Expect Your Casino Winnings To Carry Over to Another Cruise

One important detail Kline highlighted is that the remaining casino balance doesn’t automatically transfer to a passenger’s next sailing.

Instead, the cruise line mails a check to the passenger. Kline also cautioned that the check might not actually have Princess Cruises’ name on it, meaning passengers should pay attention to their mail after returning home.

Kline wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the arrangement, suggesting that the cruise line could make things easier by applying leftover winnings to a passenger’s onboard account or outstanding balance.

Post agreed that this would be a more convenient approach.

But, as Kline explained, the casino account and the passenger’s onboard spending account are treated separately. That means passengers shouldn’t assume their casino winnings will automatically offset charges on their cruise bill.

His advice is straightforward: Remember to cash out before leaving the ship.

For cruisers who enjoy spending time in the casino, it’s one small detail worth adding to the final-day checklist.

Have a cruise question? Ask Dan Kline, our cruise host.

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