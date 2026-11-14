Celebrity Cruises is making some changes to the dining lineup aboard Celebrity Beyond, and not every update involves adding something new.

A passenger booked on a future sailing recently shared an email from the cruise line announcing that a previously booked specialty dining experience would no longer be offered.

The cancellation comes as the Edge Series ship undergoes dry dock updates that will introduce new food and beverage concepts this November as it begins its winter season from Fort Lauderdale.

Celebrity Cruises Cancels Dinner on the Edge Reservations

The email, shared Nov. 13 in the Celebrity Cruises subreddit, told the passenger that an existing reservation for Dinner on the Edge had been canceled. The open-air dining experience is an extra-charge specialty dining event that takes place on Edge Series ships’ cantilevered Magic Carpet platform.

Celebrity said Dinner on the Edge will no longer be offered as part of the cruise line’s ongoing evolution of its dining experiences. The cruise line is refunding bookings for the canceled experience and encouraging affected passengers to explore other culinary options, specifically mentioning Omakase and the Eden Tasting Menu.

The Reddit discussion also offered a glimpse into how some cruisers felt about Dinner on the Edge, with several commenters describing experiences that fell short of expectations. One passenger compared the closely spaced tables to a cafeteria.

Another commenter who had experienced the dinner aboard Celebrity Beyond said the meal was so disappointing that they considered it a one-time experience. Others pointed to operational challenges, including frequent cancellations because of wind and unfavorable weather.

While these comments don’t establish why Celebrity decided to discontinue the experience, they highlight some of the challenges passengers say they encountered.

Celebrity Cruises is expanding its new rooftop-style specialty dining experience, Bora, to Celebrity Beyond. Alisha dos Santos / TravelHost

Celebrity Beyond Adds Three New Dining Experiences

The timing of the cancellation is notable. Celebrity Beyond is preparing to return to service following a November 2026 dry dock with an expanded outdoor dining scene, including a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and two casual venues that are part of a reimagined poolside experience.

Here’s what cruisers can expect:

Orange Peel Bar & Grille: This new poolside venue brings smashburgers and other American grilled favorites to the outdoor dining lineup, along with frozen cocktails. Passengers can order while seated nearby or enjoy food and drinks from their poolside loungers.

This new poolside venue brings smashburgers and other American grilled favorites to the outdoor dining lineup, along with frozen cocktails. Passengers can order while seated nearby or enjoy food and drinks from their poolside loungers. Tacos del Sol: The casual, open-air concept introduces Mexican-inspired dining, with a build-your-own taco station and a selection of fresh toppings. It gives passengers another option for a quick lunch or snack between swimming and relaxing in the sun.

The casual, open-air concept introduces Mexican-inspired dining, with a build-your-own taco station and a selection of fresh toppings. It gives passengers another option for a quick lunch or snack between swimming and relaxing in the sun. Bora: First introduced aboard Celebrity Xcel in November 2025, the Mediterranean-inspired rooftop restaurant brings a more elevated dining experience to the Rooftop Garden. I had the opportunity to experience Bora on Celebrity Xcel and was impressed by its seaside Mediterranean-style atmosphere and transformation from day to night. The venue offers a relaxed brunch experience during the day before shifting to a more intimate dinner setting with chef-led tableside preparations and shareable plates in the evening.

Subscribe to Come Cruise With Me’s YouTube channel for expert advice on making the most of your cruise vacation.

What Dining Changes Mean for Celebrity Beyond Cruisers

For passengers sailing on Celebrity Beyond this winter, the dining changes mean more options to explore, particularly for those who enjoy spending their sea days outdoors.

The new lineup offers a different mix of dining experiences, from quick poolside meals to a rooftop restaurant designed to transition from daytime brunch to date-night dining under the stars.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Dinner on the Edge is being discontinued on all Edge Series ships or only on Celebrity Beyond. TravelHost contacted Celebrity Cruises for clarification and will update this story as more information is provided.

Related: Celebrity Cruises Brings Short Getaways to Edge-Class Ships

For passengers who booked Dinner on the Edge on other ships, the cancellation on Beyond is a reason to keep an eye on dining reservations and cruise-line communications. Anyone with an affected reservation should receive cancellation details and a refund, according to the email shared by the passenger.

Celebrity Beyond’s latest changes reflect a broader shift in its dining lineup: While some familiar experiences are going away, the cruise line is introducing new ways for passengers to eat, drink, and spend time outdoors.

Have a cruise question? Ask Dan Kline, our cruise host.

More Cruise News