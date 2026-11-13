Princess Cruises has found a new use for a space that once catered to cigar smokers, but not everyone is happy with the change.

On Regal Princess, the former Churchill’s Cigar Lounge is now a video game arcade. While the ship still has a designated outdoor smoking area, two cigar-smoking cruisers say the replacement leaves something missing from the onboard experience.

In a recent TravelHost video, cruise experts Dan Kline and Dennis Post shared their frustrations with the change and explained where passengers can still enjoy a cigar aboard Regal Princess.

Where to Smoke a Cigar on Regal Princess (1:27)

Regal Princess No Longer Has a Dedicated Cigar Lounge

Kline and Post visited the former Churchill’s Cigar Lounge aboard Regal Princess, pointing out that the space has been converted into an arcade.

Even more confusing for passengers, the ship’s signage still identifies the location as Churchill’s Smoking Lounge.

“On all the signs on the ship it still says Churchill’s Smoking Lounge,” Kline said. “So now for some reason it’s Churchill’s Arcade.”

Kline acknowledged that ventilation concerns and changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in the decision to eliminate the cigar lounge.

However, he questioned why Princess would remove a dedicated space for cigar enthusiasts, particularly given the cruise line’s adult-friendly atmosphere.

“I don’t really understand why you would take, on an adult-friendly cruise line, and get rid of a cigar lounge and replace it with an arcade,” he said.

Post agreed that the former lounge did not appear to be particularly busy during their sailing.

“I’ve never seen anybody,” Post said. “There may be one person there now, but never saw anybody in seven days.”

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Where Can Cigar Smokers Go on Regal Princess?

Although the dedicated lounge is gone, cigar smokers aren’t completely out of options aboard Regal Princess.

Kline pointed to a designated smoking area on Deck 17, where passengers can enjoy a cigar and order drinks with assistance from the onboard waitstaff.

“There is a lovely smoking area on deck 17 with fabulous waiters,” Kline said. “They take care of all your drink needs.”

However, he noted that reaching the space isn’t particularly convenient.

Passengers must walk through the buffet to get there, and elevator access is limited. Kline recommended taking the stairs rather than trying to find an elevator that serves the area.

The other drawback is that the outdoor space accommodates cigarette smokers as well as cigar smokers.

While Kline joked that the two groups are “mortal enemies,” he clarified that the issue isn’t necessarily a matter of conflict. Rather, he prefers having a dedicated environment where cigar enthusiasts can enjoy their preferred smoke.

Will Princess Cruises Bring Back Its Cigar Lounges?

For Kline and Post, the outdoor smoking area is a workable alternative, but it doesn’t fully replace the experience of having a dedicated cigar lounge.

Cigar lounges can serve as social gathering places, giving passengers an opportunity to meet other enthusiasts and enjoy a shared interest during a cruise.

Kline said he would like to see Princess bring back a dedicated cigar lounge, rather than repurpose the space for another activity.

For passengers planning a sailing aboard Regal Princess, the takeaway is straightforward: The ship still has a place to smoke a cigar, but travelers shouldn’t expect to find the traditional indoor lounge that its signage suggests is still there.

Have a cruise question? Ask Dan Kline, our cruise host.

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