MSC Cruises has some good news for Caribbean-bound cruise passengers: MSC Poesia is sailing again after a U.S. Coast Guard detention forced the cancellation of its Nov. 1 voyage from Miami.

MSC Poesia’s return to service is particularly timely for the cruise line, which is expanding its Miami operations for the 2026-27 winter season. During a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, MSC Cruises celebrated the start of its first four-ship season from its MSC Miami Cruise Terminal.

The milestone gives vacationers more choices when planning a Caribbean getaway, from shorter Bahamas escapes to longer itineraries visiting destinations throughout the Caribbean and Central America. It also puts MSC Cruises in the spotlight as it continues to grow its presence in South Florida.

But the return of MSC Poesia, and what the cruise line’s expanded Miami lineup means for travelers, deserve a closer look.

MSC Poesia Cleared After Coast Guard Detention

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that MSC Poesia was cleared to depart after inspectors verified that the ship had corrected the “deficiencies with systems on board the vessel” identified during an expanded examination, according to a Nov. 12 report from CBS News.

The vessel was detained at PortMiami on Nov. 1, shortly before it was scheduled to begin an 11-night Caribbean cruise. MSC Cruises initially described the situation as a regulatory matter that required resolution but did not provide additional details. The cruise line ultimately canceled that voyage, offering affected passengers full refunds, a future cruise credit, and assistance with their travel arrangements.

Although the Coast Guard has confirmed that the deficiencies were corrected, neither the agency nor MSC Cruises has publicly explained the specific issues that led to the detention. However, CBS News reported on Nov. 13 that the Coast Guard has launched an investigation into a potential “magic pipe” used for illegal oil discharge.

MSC Poesia departed Miami on Nov. 12, according to the PortMiami dock schedule, resuming its winter schedule of longer Caribbean voyages of 10 nights or more.

MSC World America headlines MSC’s four-ship lineup in Miami. MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Winter Season Features Record Four Miami Ships

MSC Poesia’s return comes as the cruise line celebrates a milestone four-ship season from Miami, reinforcing MSC’s growing investment in the South Florida cruise market. The lineup includes:

MSC World America: The cruise line’s newest World Class ship in the U.S. market, offering seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

The cruise line’s newest World Class ship in the U.S. market, offering seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. MSC Seaside: Offering short three- and four-night Bahamas getaways.

Offering short three- and four-night Bahamas getaways. MSC Meraviglia: Providing a wide selection of Caribbean itineraries ranging from four to 14 nights.

Providing a wide selection of Caribbean itineraries ranging from four to 14 nights. MSC Poesia: Sailing longer Southern and Western Caribbean itineraries of 10 nights or more.

“With more ships sailing from Miami than ever before, we’re proud to offer guests even more ways to explore the Caribbean, from weekend getaways to extended holidays,” MSC Cruises North America President Lynn Torrent said in a press release.

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What MSC’s Miami Expansion Means for Cruise Passengers

For travelers, having four MSC ships sailing from Miami creates more flexibility when choosing a cruise vacation. Whether you’re looking for a quick Bahamas escape, a traditional weeklong Caribbean cruise, or a longer itinerary with more ports, the expanded lineup offers more ways to find a sailing that fits your schedule.

MSC Poesia’s longer winter itineraries may be especially appealing to travelers who want to explore beyond the usual seven-night Caribbean cruise. Its sailings include destinations such as Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Roatan, Honduras; and Belize.

Related: I’ve Cruised With My Kids on 5 Lines. MSC Cruises Surprised Me

The expansion also reflects MSC Cruises’ growing effort to connect with North American vacationers, particularly families who may be more familiar with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, or Norwegian. MSC offers a somewhat different approach to family cruising, with features such as LEGO-themed kids’ clubs and flexible programming. I recently explored three surprising things about cruising with MSC Cruises as a family, including some of the details that can make a difference when traveling with children.

For anyone planning a Miami cruise this winter, MSC’s growing lineup means more options worth considering. And with MSC Poesia back in service, the cruise line can move forward with its milestone season at one of the world’s busiest cruise ports.

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