Cruising to New England often means getting a chance to explore charming waterfront towns, historic streets, and some of the region’s most scenic coastal destinations. But one popular port of call is still figuring out how many cruise passengers it wants to welcome.

Bar Harbor, Maine, has become a focal point in the debate over cruise tourism, with passenger limits and ongoing legal disputes creating uncertainty about how the destination will handle ship visits in the coming years.

For travelers booking a Canada and New England cruise, the issue is worth watching. Bar Harbor is a popular stop for ships sailing along the northeastern coast, offering access to Acadia National Park, waterfront restaurants, local shops, and some of Maine’s best-known scenery.

The town is now preparing for another discussion about its cruise ship policies, with a November 18 cruise ship community forum expected to address passenger numbers, tender operations, and plans for 2027 and beyond.

Bar Harbor’s Cruise Passenger Limits Remain in Dispute

The debate centers on a 2022 voter-approved ordinance limiting the number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark in Bar Harbor to 1,000 per day.

Supporters of the restriction say it helps manage congestion in the small coastal town. However, the limit has faced legal challenges from cruise industry interests and businesses that depend on visitor spending.

In May 2026, Maine Public reported that a federal judge ruled that Bar Harbor could enforce the 1,000-passenger limit during July and August but not during the other 10 months of the year.

That decision did not settle the broader dispute. A request asking the judge to reconsider parts of the ruling remained unresolved in October, according to the Portland Press Herald.

For cruise passengers, the distinction matters because the number of people permitted to come ashore can affect how cruise lines plan port visits, particularly during the busy summer season.

Bar Harbor also has a unique arrival process. Rather than docking at a traditional cruise terminal, ships anchor offshore and use smaller tender boats to transport passengers to shore.

That means visitors should expect a different experience from ports where ships pull directly alongside a pier. Tendering can require additional time, and passengers may need to account for that when planning excursions or independent sightseeing.

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Hiking excursions in Acadia National Park are popular on cruise visits to Bar Harbor. Boston Globe / Getty Images

What Cruisers Should Know About Future Bar Harbor Visits

Bar Harbor’s appeal is easy to understand. The destination provides access to Acadia National Park, where visitors can explore coastal hiking trails, scenic overlooks, and the famous Park Loop Road. Downtown, passengers can browse local shops, enjoy fresh seafood and take in views of the harbor.

However, the ongoing passenger-cap debate raises questions about how cruise tourism will be managed during future seasons.

The November 18 forum, organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, will include a review of the 2026 cruise season and discussions about passenger numbers, tender operations, downtown foot traffic, and plans for 2027 and beyond.

Related: The fall foliage cruise mistake most New England travelers make

The meeting itself will not determine whether cruise ships can visit or resolve the outstanding legal questions. However, it comes as the town continues to work through policies that could shape future cruise calls.

For now, travelers with Bar Harbor on their itineraries should check their cruise line’s port schedule and watch for any itinerary updates. As with any tender port, weather and operational considerations can also affect whether passengers ultimately make it ashore.

Bar Harbor remains an appealing stop on a New England cruise, but its ongoing debate over cruise tourism is one travelers may want to keep on their radar when planning a future sailing.

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